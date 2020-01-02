Photos: Deepika Padukone meets her youngest fan

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most beloved leading ladies. The actress has proven herself in the industry with her brilliant performances over the years. DP is a success among his fans not only for his serious acting skills, but also for his impeccable sense of fashion. Whether on a red carpet or at an airport after a long flight, Deepika has always managed to impress fashion gods.
Our photographers photographed Deepika looking fresh like a daisy when she left a salon today. Flaunting her short hairstyle, the Chhapaak actress looked super stylish with a completely black outfit. DP completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Recognizing a young fan with a kiss on the cheek and kisses with her million-dollar smile, Deepika made a show that you don't want to miss.
Look at the photos of the actress with her young fan here,
