Home Entertainment Photos: Deepika Padukone meets her youngest fan

Photos: Deepika Padukone meets her youngest fan

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Photos: Deepika Padukone meets her youngest fan
%MINIFYHTML6c1513683cee6e208bd7f1eed8ae8a749% %MINIFYHTML6c1513683cee6e208bd7f1eed8ae8a7410%

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most beloved leading ladies. The actress has proven herself in the industry with her brilliant performances over the years. DP is a success among his fans not only for his serious acting skills, but also for his impeccable sense of fashion. Whether on a red carpet or at an airport after a long flight, Deepika has always managed to impress fashion gods.

Our photographers photographed Deepika looking fresh like a daisy when she left a salon today. Flaunting her short hairstyle, the Chhapaak actress looked super stylish with a completely black outfit. DP completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Recognizing a young fan with a kiss on the cheek and kisses with her million-dollar smile, Deepika made a show that you don't want to miss.

Look at the photos of the actress with her young fan here,


%MINIFYHTML6c1513683cee6e208bd7f1eed8ae8a7411% %MINIFYHTML6c1513683cee6e208bd7f1eed8ae8a7412%



one/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


8/ 8

Deepika Padukone

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©