Philipps's busy daughter writes a disturbing letter to E! After the cancellation of & # 39; Busy tonight & # 39;

In the letter, Birdie calls E! 'the worst TV network of all time', before adding that her mother 'will find another place to do her show when she becomes popular, she will push him to her **.

Philipps busy apparently 2019 is ending talking about the worst thing that happened to him this year. On New Year's Eve, the star went to her Instagram account to remember the moment she knew her E! show "Busy tonight"was canceled by the network.

Along with a lot of selfies with his tears, Busy wrote in the title: "The final round of #almostgrams 2019! The busy night was canceled! On April 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to film commercials during the Weekend for Michael & # 39; s. "She continued explaining that once she landed, her manager gave her the news of the cancellation.

"She told me that E! I would not renew my program after the order was completed in a month. It was effectively canceled," Busy said. "I was surprised, especially since the last message I received from the director of E (who is now gone) was about marketing for this busy night, which he was excited to tell me about.

"Anyway. I did what anyone would do. I sat in the hotel lobby in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and cried," he continued. She said she was waiting for someone from E! to send him a text message but he never arrived, so he sent one to the head of the network, saying: "You are bad at your job. Do it better."

"Then I took some selfies (first 2 photos), I received a text message from Marc that reminded me of Deerhunter's song (slide 4), I made a music video in my hotel room (which I published in my stories at that time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration in my chapter book where some guys in this business screwed me up a lot (slide 5), "he continued busy in the long post.

Busy also shared some photos of a letter written by his daughter Birdie to the network. "You are the worst television network of all time. Why! Well. 1. You got on my mom's show. 2 You're crazy, a lot of people lose their jobs. 3. You're disgusting," the letter said. "Well, anyway, my mother works much harder than you. So you don't deserve her. She will find another place to do her show when she becomes popular, she will push you **."

"Busy Tonight" aired 105 episodes after debuting in October 2018 and was canceled in May. Among those who had guessed on the show were Kim Kardashian, Julia Roberts, John stamos, Tracee Ellis Ross Y Tess Holliday.