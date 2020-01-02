Peter Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison during vacations in Mexico

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; and his new girlfriend, who started dating in 2016, enjoyed winter vacations in Mazatlan, Mexico, along with their parents and their three daughters of ex-wife Jennie Garth.

"Twilight"star Peter Facinelli He is engaged.

The actor proposed to the actress Lily Anne Harrison during a recent trip to Mazatlan, Mexico, where the couple joined their three daughters from their marriage with Jennie Garthand his parents.

"A magical night with this amazing woman. A perfect ending to 2019," Peter captioned a photo slideshow of winter break.

Harrison also shared a photo of his New Year's Eve in Mexico, captioning the addon: "Goodbye 2019 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and throwing myself towards my dreams too, it's not a bad way to touch the new year with my love. "

Facinelli and Harrison started dating in 2016, after he and Jaimie Alexander He ended his commitment.