Peter Facinelli is engaged! All the details about your magic proposal

Congratulations are in order for Peter Facinelli!
the Twilight Proposed star to writer and actress Lily Anne Harrison before ringing in 2020.
"Peter and Lily got engaged during the holidays during a romantic getaway to Mexico," his representative shared in a statement to E! News. "Both are more than euphoric and eager for everything the New Year will bring."
We were told that Peter proposed to Lily during a romantic dinner by the beach at Playa del Golf and Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico, where they stayed.
In fact, the actor may have given fans a clue that something special happened during a recent Instagram post.
"A magical night with this amazing woman. A perfect ending for 2019," he wrote to his followers. "#mazatlan #nofilter # 2020Vision,quot;.
Lily Anne added: "Goodbye 2019! Thank you for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and throwing myself towards my dreams. Also, it's not a bad way to celebrate the new year with my girlfriend #StarrellaMar #Mazatlan @ Peter Facinelli. "
It's about to be a very busy year for Peter, who has just added wedding planning to his list of activities to carry out.
In a recent Instagram post, the actor revealed that he will join Eric Dane in the indie drama titled The cliff. It will also appear next to Trace Adkins Y Anne Heche in the next drama 13 minutes.
It is safe to say that 2020 will be an epic year for this duo! Congratulations again you two!
Persons He was the first to report the news.