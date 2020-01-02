Peter Facinelli is engaged! All the details about your magic proposal

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Congratulations are in order for Peter Facinelli!

the Twilight Proposed star to writer and actress Lily Anne Harrison before ringing in 2020.

"Peter and Lily got engaged during the holidays during a romantic getaway to Mexico," his representative shared in a statement to E! News. "Both are more than euphoric and eager for everything the New Year will bring."

We were told that Peter proposed to Lily during a romantic dinner by the beach at Playa del Golf and Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico, where they stayed.

In fact, the actor may have given fans a clue that something special happened during a recent Instagram post.

"A magical night with this amazing woman. A perfect ending for 2019," he wrote to his followers. "#mazatlan #nofilter # 2020Vision,quot;.

Lily Anne added: "Goodbye 2019! Thank you for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and throwing myself towards my dreams. Also, it's not a bad way to celebrate the new year with my girlfriend #StarrellaMar #Mazatlan @ Peter Facinelli. "

It's about to be a very busy year for Peter, who has just added wedding planning to his list of activities to carry out.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor revealed that he will join Eric Dane in the indie drama titled The cliff. It will also appear next to Trace Adkins Y Anne Heche in the next drama 13 minutes.

It is safe to say that 2020 will be an epic year for this duo! Congratulations again you two!

Persons He was the first to report the news.

Recent Articles

& # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; Alum Jenelle Evans dating a new man after a messy separation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramApparently, Herb Wilkinson has a criminal record, since he was arrested in 2008 and in 2011, the latter for operating a vehicle under the...
Read more

Rodney Terry, UTEP basketball coach in critical condition after an allergic reaction

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition at a Miami hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction before his...
Read more

Peter Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison during vacations in Mexico

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; and his new girlfriend, who started dating in 2016, enjoyed winter vacations in Mazatlan,...
Read more

Police confirm that DaBaby is interrogated for a robbery case after the video shows him handcuffed

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramA Miami police spokesman issued a statement denying that the rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He has been arrested after...
Read more

Margot Robbie reveals the unique way she prepared for her role in Bombshell

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Margot Robbie currently stars alongside Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Kate McKinnon in the new movie. Bomb - That tells the story...
Read more
©