Peter Facinelli is engaged! All the details about your magic proposal

Congratulations are in order for Peter Facinelli!

the Twilight Proposed star to writer and actress Lily Anne Harrison before ringing in 2020.

"Peter and Lily got engaged during the holidays during a romantic getaway to Mexico," his representative shared in a statement to E! News. "Both are more than euphoric and eager for everything the New Year will bring."

We were told that Peter proposed to Lily during a romantic dinner by the beach at Playa del Golf and Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico, where they stayed.

In fact, the actor may have given fans a clue that something special happened during a recent Instagram post.