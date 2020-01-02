Patrick Roberts: Middlesbrough in talks with Manchester City on the loan for the end | Soccer news





Manchester City end Patrick Roberts is currently borrowed from Norwich City

Middlesbrough is in talks with Manchester City about a loan to end Patrick Roberts.

The 22-year-old has a one-season loan with Norwich, but is expected to be withdrawn from the market and immediately loaned to the Middlesbrough of the Championship before the weekend.

Roberts has not yet started a game this season for Daniel Farke's team and it is understood that Manchester City wants the winger to play regular first team football.

Norwich chief Farke recently revealed that Roberts could leave the club and said: "Let's be honest, Patrick was the fourth option in the extreme position and it could be that we can do some business with him in the next few hours or days."

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate said after the 2-0 victory over Preston on New Year's Day, he was eager to take Roberts to Riverside Stadium during the January transfer window.

Woodgate said: "Let's see if we can do something, nothing has been done yet.

"He is a player that I like. He is a very, very talented player."

Roberts, who spent two seasons on loan with Scottish champion Celtic after joining City from Fulham in 2015, was previously a target for Boro during the summer transfer window.

