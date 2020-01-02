P. Diddy enjoys jet skiing with BF Future by Lori Harvey, hugs with Mystery Woman

WENN / Ivan Nikolov



Sean "P Diddy"Combs was having fun in Miami with a lot of his friends while playing the new year. The music mogul arrived in the waters of Miami on Thursday, December 2, with people like DJ Khaled, meek mill and surprisingly Future. The presence of the latter was really causing surprise because now he is in love with the rumored ex Diddy Lori Harvey.

That afternoon, enjoying jet skiing together, Diddy showed that he didn't have bad blood with the spitter "Mask Off" despite his relationship with Steve HarveyThe step-daughter. During the fun outing, Diddy opted to look casual in a black shirt with a blue life jacket while cutting the waves on a golden metallic water motorcycle.

Future, meanwhile, wore a white T-shirt with a black life jacket while riding a yellow Sea-Doo. DJ Khaled joined them in a white T-shirt while riding a neon green jet ski that also featured a colorful floral print.

The seemingly civil departure of Diddy and Future could have something to do with the mysterious woman who rode the Diddy jet ski. With a red bikini, her pretty companion clung to him from behind. His identity remains to be seen as for now.

The Miami meeting comes after Future and Lori celebrate New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas. Lori looked dazzling as always in a bright gray dress with a very high slit in her left leg. As for his hair, he combed it with a fluid hairstyle that cascaded down his shoulder. As for her boyfriend, he opted for an elegant appearance with a completely white suit and dazzling tones.

The dating rumors of Lori and Future in October 2019 after people suspected they were having a date in Nobu Malibu. The two added fuel to the rumors when they were seen getting comfortable while enjoying Teyana TaylorPerformance at the Red Bulls Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 36-year-old hip-hop star finally confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of Lori rockin 'with a completely black ensemble and talking about her on Instagram Stories. "Without defects", so he wrote next to the image of the personality of social networks.