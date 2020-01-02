Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffers a hyperextended knee | NBA News

The magical forward Jonathan Isaac was shot down from the floor after suffering a hyperextended left knee in the first quarter of Orlando's game against Washington.

Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Washington guard Bradley Beal while driving towards the basket. The 22-year-old remained on the floor for several moments before being helped up the stretcher.

The Magic announced the diagnosis a short time later, discarding Isaac and saying that an MRI exam would be done when the team returned to Orlando.

The Magic won the game 122-101 to break a losing streak of two games.















1:48



Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Washington Wizards in week 11 of the NBA season



Isaac entered Wednesday's game averaging his career highs in points (12.3 per game), rebounds (7.1), blocks (2.5), assists (1.4) and steals (1.6).

He is in his third NBA season after being selected sixth overall out of the state of Florida in 2017.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.