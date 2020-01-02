Oregon final score vs. Wisconsin: Justin Herbert's heroic victory in the Rose Bowl of the Ducks

Justin Herbert entered Wednesday with a touchdown on the ground all year, but scored three times with his legs against Wisconsin, which led Oregon to a 28-27 victory in a round-trip Rose Bowl.

Herbert led the charge on the offense, while the deep Brady Breeze made great plays in defense and special teams to help boost the momentum. The Ducks were outscored by a healthy margin of 322-204, but they won the 4-1 rotation battle, scoring their last three touchdowns of turnovers.

MORE: full 2019-20 bowling calendar

Breeze had a key play in two of those draws, returning a 31-yard drop shot for a touchdown early in the second half and preparing the winning score by forcing a loose ball with approximately eight minutes remaining.

On the next play after that loose ball, Herbert (14 of 20 passes, 138 yards, interception) kept a reading option, made a man fail and went 30 yards to the end zone. Two units later, his offense discouraged the clock with two onslaught in the pass plays.

Wisconsin responded to Herbert's first touchdown with an initial 95-yard return from Aron Cruickshank to tie the game, and took a 10-7 lead with a field goal later in the first quarter. The teams exchanged scores for most of the night, causing five leadership changes.

The badgers, runner Jonathan Taylor, ran 21 times for 94 yards, gradually advancing the 2,000-yard mark in their career, but did not carry more than 18 yards. Open receiver Quintez Cephus had a touchdown capture just before halftime to take a 17-14 lead to the locker room, but Breeze's fumble quickly erased that advantage.

Wiscontin quarterback Jack Coan (23 of 35 passes, 186 yards, touchdown, interception) thought he had completed a key first in what turned out to be his last attempt, but was eliminated by an offensive pass interference penalty, and the Badgers played a couple of plays later.

Then, Herbert froze the game with a pair of heartbreaking accessories, ensuring Oregon's first victory in the Rose Bowl since 2015.

Sporting News tracked live updates, scores and highlights of the Rose Bowl 2020 on New Year's Day:

Oregon final score vs. Wisconsin

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Oregon 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 28 Wisconsin 10 7 7 7 7 3 27

Oregon vs. Wisconsin live updates, highlights

Final: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

8:39 p.m. Oregon will win. The Ducks pass in third and 3, and Herbert hits Juwan Johnson for a solid catch and run.

8:35 p.m. Herbert completes a pass for a first attempt, and is now very serious for the Badgers.

8:33 p.m. A dubious offensive pass interference call erases a first attempt, and Wisconsin kicks a couple of plays later. Oregon now with less than three minutes to burn. Wisconsin has two waiting times.

8:28 p.m. Herbert drops a second on the second attempt, then throws a perfect pass to Hunter Kampmoyer, who drops it. A stranger three and out after a 7-yard run on the first try.

8:24 p.m. Coan's goal falls on the third attempt, and Wisconsin pushes him with two wait times and 5:29 to go.

8:15 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, Oregon. On the first play, Herbert maintains a reading option and travels 30 yards for his third score. He entered the game with one all year. Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27.

8:13 p.m. FUMBLE, Wisconsin Brady Breeze with his second great play of the game, forcing a loose ball.

8:06 p.m .: A sack takes Oregon out of the range of field goals. Wisconsin will take control with a six-point lead and about nine minutes left.

7:58 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Wisconsin. The Badgers stagnate and kick a 27 yard to double their lead. Wisconsin 27, Oregon 21.

7:54 p.m .: Wisconsin converts a quarter and 1 within 30. The Badgers have three quarter-down conversions in their last two units.

End of the third quarter: Wisconsin 24, Oregon 21

7:44 p.m. The Ducks' offense is three in its first half drive.

7:38 p.m. TOUCHDOWN, Wisconsin. Another change of leadership. The Badgers chewed 6:59 to go 65 yards, topped by a score of 2 yards in quarter and 1. Wisconsin 24, Oregon 21.

7:21 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, Oregon. A special equipment disaster for Wisconsin. Badgers player Anthony Lotti dropped the ball, and Brady Breeze of Oregon grabbed it and ran from 31 yards for an advantage marker. Oregon 21, Wisconsin 17.

7:04 p.m .: Here is some part-time entertainment, courtesy of a first half field runner.

Part time: Wisconsin 17, Oregon 14

6:46 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Wisconsin. The Badgers regain the lead just before half. A repetition review overturned a capture of Quintez Cephus on the goal line a few plays before, but Coan hits Cephus again for an 11-yard marker with 11 seconds remaining. Wisconsin 17, Oregon 14.

6:30 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, Oregon. This time, ducks don't waste their billing. Herbert with his second hurried touchdown of the night. Oregon 14, Wisconsin 10.

6:28 p.m. INTERCEPTION, Oregon. Jack Coan is hit while throwing the third attempt, and goes to Oregon.

6:21 p.m. BILLING IN THE BAJOS, Oregon. The Badgers defensive line is showing. Oregon is second and 3, ran three times and could not get the first down.

6:18 p.m. FUMBLE, Wisconsin The normally sure Taylor coughs it. Shattered by Troy Dye, picked up by Deommodore Lenoir. Potentially a significant momentum change.

6:11 p.m. LOST FIELD OBJECTIVE, Wisconsin. The Badgers failed to overcome the waiting penalty and played safely in third and 19 to return to the range for a field goal, but Collin Larsh misses from 47 yards.

6:05 p.m .: Jonathan Taylor is starting to get under way, but a cancellation penalty denies a great race and puts Wisconsin behind the batons.

End of first quarter: Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7

5 5 : 52 p.m.: A few quiet units have passed after the game opened with a surge of action.

5:33 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Wisconsin. The Badgers don't go anywhere after the interception, but they still take the lead. Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7.

5:30 pm.: INTERCEPTION, Wisconsin. Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn jumps to the scrimmage line and changes a pass from Herbert to himself. Great field position for Wisconsin.

5:25 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Wisconsin. That track didn't last long. Aron Cruickshank takes the initial serve 94 yards to the house. Oregon 7, Wisconsin 7.

5:20 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Oregon. QB Justin Herbert maintains it and runs from 4 yards. Easy sled for ducks. Oregon 7, Wisconsin 0.

5:17 p.m. The ducks pick up a third down and move within 30 with a WR screen.

5:13 p.m. Oregon receives the kick-off, which goes for a touchback.