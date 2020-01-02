Orange is the new black creator Jenji Kohan's son tragically dies in a ski accident on New Year's Eve

Jenji Kohan – the creator of Orange is the new black Y Weeds – He mourns the loss of his son Charlie Noxon, 20, who died in a ski accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year's Eve.

According to The New York Daily NewsCharlie was in Park City with his father, journalist and illustrator Christopher Noxon, and his two brothers during the holidays, when he reportedly fell on an intermediate ski slope at Park City Mountain Resort, near Canyons Village. Noxon was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but the Airmed Medivac Unit of the University of Utah declared him dead after an evaluation and emergency care.

Park City Mountain revealed in a statement that a "serious incident,quot; occurred "on the mountain,quot; on December 31 that involved a "20-year-old man from Sherman Oaks, California." However, they did not identify the victim and did not give more details about what led to Moxon's death.

"Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guests' family and friends," said Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

Andrew Wright, a sheriff's lieutenant in Summit County, Utah, confirmed that the police are investigating the accidental death, after the incident was notified at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday. Noxon's body is currently with the county coroner, but an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Noxon was a third year student at Columbia University who once appeared in an episode of Weeds in 2008. When she moved to her bedroom before the fall semester of 2019, Kohan posted photos of Noxon on her Instagram, and she wrote in the caption: “And now Charlie is in her bedroom. Two movements, two universities, a weekend. #lonelymommy #thekidsarealright "

Kohan and Christopher Noxon, who is the brother of television writer Marti Noxon, were married for 21 years before divorcing in 2018. In a statement to CNN, the grieving father said: “Charlie was bright, kind, funny, sensitive and loving. He was very interested and deeply curious about the world around him since he was a small child. People describe people as bright, but Charlie was really bright. "

Christopher Noxon said his family will miss "Charlie's sweet smile, penetrating questions and big heart." He added that they already do. Jenji Kohan has not spoken publicly about his tragic loss.



