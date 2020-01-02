Nigel Wray retires as Saracen president with immediate effect | Rugby Union News





The Saracens of Nigel Wray have won four of the last five Premier campaigns

Nigel Wray retired as president of the Saracens, two months after the club received a 35-point deduction and received a fine of more than £ 5 million for violating the league's salary cap regulations.

Wray said it was time for the club to make "a new beginning,quot; in the new decade.

"I'm not getting younger and I feel like this is the right time for me to retire as president and just enjoy being a fan of this amazing rugby club," he said.

"I will always be committed to the wonderful Saracen family.

"The Wray family will continue to provide the required financial support to the club, and I will continue to participate actively in the work of the Saracens Sport Foundation and Saracens High School, as part of the Club's ongoing commitment to our community in North London."

The Saracens say that a new independent president will be "imminently appointed."

Edward Griffiths will assume the position of interim CEO for a period of 12 months, while Mitesh Velani will assume a consulting position at the club and remain on the Saracens board.

More to follow …