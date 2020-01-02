Nigel Wray retires as Saracen president with immediate effect | Rugby Union News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 02/01/20 9:57 am

The Saracens of Nigel Wray have won four of the last five Premier campaigns

Nigel Wray retired as president of the Saracens, two months after the club received a 35-point deduction and received a fine of more than £ 5 million for violating the league's salary cap regulations.

Wray said it was time for the club to make "a new beginning,quot; in the new decade.

"I'm not getting younger and I feel like this is the right time for me to retire as president and just enjoy being a fan of this amazing rugby club," he said.

"I will always be committed to the wonderful Saracen family.

"The Wray family will continue to provide the required financial support to the club, and I will continue to participate actively in the work of the Saracens Sport Foundation and Saracens High School, as part of the Club's ongoing commitment to our community in North London."

The Saracens say that a new independent president will be "imminently appointed."

Edward Griffiths will assume the position of interim CEO for a period of 12 months, while Mitesh Velani will assume a consulting position at the club and remain on the Saracens board.

More to follow …

Recent Articles

Nigel Wray retires as Saracen president with immediate effect | Rugby Union News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are engaged – Look at the sweet proposal!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
2020 has just begun and it seems that it is already great in regards to Wilmer Valderrama. That & # 39; 70s Show star...
Read more

Israel: a model for the extreme right | More to the right

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
On December 15, Brazil opened a commercial office in Jerusalem and announced that it would soon move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the...
Read more

Leone Nakarawa will join Glasgow in an agreement until the end of the season | Rugby Union News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Tunisia: appointed prime minister announces the formation of the government | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The designated prime minister of Tunisia has announced the formation of a cabinet of independent technocrats, more than a month after being elected to...
Read more
©