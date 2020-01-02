Nick Gordon seemed happy and calm just a few hours before his death

Nick GordonThe father is talking about the death of his son.

The 30-year-old, who was previously in a relationship with the deceased Bobbi Kristina Brown, died on New Year's Day at the age of 30. Gordon's lawyer, Joe Habachy, confirmed the death of his former client in a statement to E! News.

"While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and they had immense potential, "Habachy said. "Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced in recent years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to keep his head up and stay sober and that he really wanted a happy and healthy life with his family more than anything else."

He added: "My heart is with the family and friends that Nick leaves behind and with any other family that deals with the losses and pain caused by drugs."