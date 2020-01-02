Nick Gordon seemed happy and calm just a few hours before his death

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
Nick GordonThe father is talking about the death of his son.
The 30-year-old, who was previously in a relationship with the deceased Bobbi Kristina Brown, died on New Year's Day at the age of 30. Gordon's lawyer, Joe Habachy, confirmed the death of his former client in a statement to E! News.
"While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and they had immense potential, "Habachy said. "Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced in recent years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to keep his head up and stay sober and that he really wanted a happy and healthy life with his family more than anything else."
He added: "My heart is with the family and friends that Nick leaves behind and with any other family that deals with the losses and pain caused by drugs."
Now, Gordon's father, Jack Walker Jr., is giving an idea of the last hours before the death of his son, telling the Daily mail They talked on New Year's Eve.
"I talked to Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was fine," Walker Jr. said in the middle. "He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything Nick was doing was great. He told me that 2020 would be better than 2019. He had a great job."
Gordon's brother, Junior walker, he cried his death on Facebook, writing: "I love you so much older brother, I hope you heard me talk to you next to your bed, you are with me and I can feel it, I love you, I love you, I love you, take care of me and I was not supposed to your nieces were like that, I spoke 6 hours before all this began. "
Junior Walker called Gordon his "best friend,quot; and told his followers: "Never in a million years did I think I would be writing this for my ACE. I was there at every step that we all love them no matter what and we,quot; We all I will keep strong, the New Year did not have to start like this and you told me that you HAD to see me for the New Year, but I feel blessed to be able to talk to you last night, you will be my best friend forever nobody will take your place. "