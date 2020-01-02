Nick Gordon reportedly had "black things,quot; sticking out of his mouth after an overdose.

According to reports, Bobbi's ex-boyfriend Kristina Brown had "black things,quot; coming out of her mouth during an alleged overdose that led to her death. TMZ revealed a 9-1-1 dispatch call earlier this week, with the 9-1-1 operator saying in the clip: "The caller advised black things to come out of his mouth and he does not breathe."

TMZ reports that the 30-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and black fluid came out of his mouth on New Year's Day. Someone called the police in Maitland, Florida. Police went to the Sheraton Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning and discovered Gordon dead in his hotel room, WKMG news reported.

The store claims that Gordon was subsequently taken to Altamonte Springs Hospital, where authorities declared him dead shortly after. Your lawyer, Joe. S. Habachy confirmed that Nick had died, but only the insinuated drugs may have played a role.

In a statement to the aforementioned news station, Nick's lawyer stated that he could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the death of his client, however, he said it was "heartbreaking,quot; to see that the intimate circle of friends slowly dies from drug addiction.

Habachy went on to say that Nick worked very hard to try to stay clean and definitely wanted to live the rest of his days in happiness and sobriety. Habachy expressed his condolences and support for families working with a family member or friend addicted to drugs.

Reported by The Daily Mail, the media claims that Gordon was a notorious drug abuser, but not 100% sure how he died. Famously, Nick was there with Bobbi Kristina Brown when he died in January 2015 at age 22.

The authorities discovered Kristina unconscious in her bathtub. In a toxicology test, it was later revealed that he had a variety of narcotics in his system, including prescription drugs, alcohol, in addition to morphine and cocaine. After six months in a coma, she passed away.

Bobbi was the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Coincidentally, Whitney Houston drowned in a bathtub in February 2012.



