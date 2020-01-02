NFL playoff group: wild card clashes, TV schedule for AFC, NFC

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The NFL playoff group for the wild card round was established literally in the last seconds of the regular season. The 49ers beat the Seahawks, securing the NFC West and sending their rivals to the road for the first round of the postseason. Seattle will head to Philadelphia for a wild card game against the Eagles, while San Francisco enjoys a first-round goodbye.

The 49ers' victory in Week 17 also means that the Saints will be forced to play a wild card game. They will host the Vikings on Sunday, January 5, before the Eagles play with the Seahawks in Philadelphia.

As for the AFC, the last week of the regular season gave a twist to the playoff classification. The Patriots were upset by the Dolphins, knocking them down to seed No. 3 and allowing the Chiefs to enjoy a first-round goodbye. New England will now organize a wild card game, against Tennessee on Saturday, January 4, once the Bills-Texans game ends that same day.

Below is the full picture of the NFL playoffs, plus a general description of wild card playoff clashes and a television schedule for the postseason opening round.

NFL wild card clashes

Tom brady

3. New England Patriots vs. 6. Tennessee Titans

New England's loss to Miami in Week 17, along with Kansas City's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, denied the Patriots the comfort of a first-round goodbye in the AFC playoffs. They will play their wild card game at home against the Titans, who sneaked into the playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Texans.

4. Houston Texans vs. 5. Buffalo Bills

Houston was locked in this seed even before it took the field against Tennessee in week 17, and Buffalo has been locked in number 5 since week 16. This should be a wildly contested wild card game in Houston, with Deshaun Watson facing the stingy defense of the Bills.

Drew Brees

3. New Orleans Saints vs. 6. Minnesota Vikings

The Saints had the opportunity to get first place and / or a first-round goodbye in the playoffs that entered Week 17, but despite taking care of their business against the Panthers, the victories of the 49ers and Packers They prevented a New Orleans from jumping. Now the Vikings will have to play their wild card game in the Superdome.

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks

This will be a clash of two relentless teams led by MVP quarterbacks, a formula for a wild card game, although the Eagles made it to the playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Giants. Despite all the injuries Philadelphia has faced this season, its playoff visitor also has little staff in key positions.

NFL Wild Card Television Schedule

With the exception of those in the AFC (Ravens, Chiefs) and NFC (49ers, Packers) who got first-round goodbyes for the playoffs, teams only have one week to prepare for the postseason; Only six days for teams scheduled to play their wild card games on Saturday, January 4, when the playoffs begin.

Starting with the wild card round, the NFL playoff games each week will be shown nationwide on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Each of the four networks gets a game during the first round of the postseason.

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
Texans bills4:35 p.m. ETESPNESPN application
Texans in Patriots8:18 p.m. ETCBSfuboTV
MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
Vikings in the saints1:05 p.m. ETFoxfuboTV
Seahawks in Eagles4:40 p.m. ETNBCfuboTV

NFL 2020 playoff support

NFL playoff support

SeedEquipmentRecordInsured
one)Baltimore crows14-2No. 1 seed; division
two)Kansas City Chiefs12-4No. 2 seed; division
3)New England Patriots12-4No. 3 seed; division
4)Houston Texans10-6No. 4 seed; division
5)Buffalo Bills10-6No. 5 seed
6)Tennessee Titans9-7No. 6 seed
SeedEquipmentRecordInsured
one)San Francisco 49ers13-3No. 1 seed; division
two)Green Bay Packers13-3No. 2 seed; division
3)New Orleans Saints13-3No. 3 seed; division
4)Philadelphia Eagles9-7No. 4 seed; division
5)Seattle Seahawks11-5No. 5 seed
6)Minnesota Vikings10-6No. 6 seed

