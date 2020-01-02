New Zealand's Kane Williamson struggles to be fit for the third test | Cricket News

New Zealand is hoping that Captain Kane Williamson will be fit for the third Test against Australia, which begins Friday in Sydney.

But Williamson, hitter Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitch Santner have been affected by a flu-like insect that went through the squad.

Tom Latham, who attended the captain's press conference in Williamson's absence on Thursday, said: "It's in the air right now, but unfortunately some of the boys are a bit cranky."

"They're going to have free today, just like yesterday, so tomorrow's crossed fingers will be right."

"I think they are flu-like symptoms, I'm not 100% sure.

"It has been a little through the team, which is not ideal, but today they are resting and we hope they are ready."

Tom Latham from New Zealand speaks to the media on the eve of the third test

Latham believes it would be a very serious illness for Captain Williamson to miss the game.

"I think it will take a lot," he said.

"He is obviously a great leader among this group and he is passionate about this group, so if there is any chance he will play, even if it is a small possibility, I am sure he will play."

New Zealand was hit hard in the first two tests of the three-game series, but Latham wants them to finish the series on a high note.

"Obviously if we lose those guys, it would be a bit disappointing," he said.

"But wherever we end up playing, we have the support of the whole group that it's the right team to do the job."

"We haven't necessarily played our best cricket brand since we've been here and the boys are really excited to go out in the next five days and try to perform well."

