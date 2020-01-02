New nutritional label could make you think twice about downing that pint of ice creamBy Matilda ColemanJanuary 2, 2020BusinessShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp New nutritional label could make you think twice about downing that pint of ice cream – GMA%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Mark Wahlberg shows bright abs during vacation in Barbados – Photos – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Read moreThe stars congratulate Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stanovich for having committed Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Popular cricketer Hardik Pandya has surprised everyone with his engagement announcement. The actor shared a photo with Natasha Stanovich and informed Internet... Read moreBolton fan banned for allegedly using racially abusive language | Soccer news Sports Lisa Witt - January 2, 2020 0 Read more50 Cent seen with girlfriend – Free and gorgeous makeup! Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Entertainment magnate 50 Cent always seems to have a beautiful woman on his arm. But his new girlfriend may be the most... Read moreBefore and after photos – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Read more