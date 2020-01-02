NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes wish everyone a happy new year: see the picture of the happy couple

NeNe Leakes shared a photo on her social media account with her and Gregg Leakes, wishing everyone a great New Year. Followers and fans are happy to see them together, and they can't be happier after Gregg discovered that he officially has no cancer.

Last year was very hard for both of us because, as you probably know, Gregg has been fighting cancer. But in the end everything went well, and Gregg is a cured man.

Check out NeNe's post on social networks below.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR #theleakes #familyforlife # 2020goals,quot;, NeNe subtitled its publication in IG.

A fan spilled over the couple and said: Hey Heyyyyyy, they all look wonderful! "Let's go 2020. Let's do it!", While someone else posted: "Happy New Year Nene and Gregg." 🎉 Nice photo ❤️😘 ’

One commenter wrote: ‘It was a blessing to be with you in the fight! Have a blessed new year love 😘 ’

Someone else shared: ‘Happy new year to this couple that I love so much, please stay together. May God bless you more abundantly. ❤️ ’

Another follower posted this: Gu Guuurrrrrllll you are and always will be my favorite housewife! Happy new year to you and your walking miracle husband!

One commenter wrote: "Happy and blessed new year from one of your greatest fans!" And another fan said: "Good afternoon, beautiful and beautiful couple, happy new year, peace and blessings."

Another of NeNe's fans also talked about the couple and said that "A solid relationship, regardless of all trials and tribulations, is a relationship forever."

A few days ago, it was revealed that some of NeNe's fans are going crazy these days.

People went crazy thinking they could be eliminated from the RHOA series.



