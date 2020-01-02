NBA Rookie of the Year Clock: Brandon Clarke of the Grizzlies joins Ja Morant in the awards race

%MINIFYHTMLba2f11118aaa1cec113e43ef316189049% %MINIFYHTMLba2f11118aaa1cec113e43ef3161890410%

An NBA rookie class who had disappointed upon entering December continued to sizzle before the close of 2019.

The main Rookie of the Year candidate, Ja Morant, missed five games due to an injury last month, but his first-year classmates did little to prove they belonged to the awards conversation.

%MINIFYHTMLba2f11118aaa1cec113e43ef3161890411% %MINIFYHTMLba2f11118aaa1cec113e43ef3161890412%

Kendrick Nunn, a revelation not written for the Heat, had been the most serious challenger for Morant. However, it shot 41.8 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from the depths of December, bringing its still impressive campaign back to earth.

MORE: Magic loses the most promising young player

A player who has reinforced his position is the eaves of the Grizzlies Brandon Clarke, the hypereficient Gonzaga product currently inhibited only by his limited playing time (21.5 minutes per game).

Despite the mainly disappointing stretch for freshmen, there is plenty of time for group members to separate from the group.

Here are the five rookies who, as of January 1, seem more likely to win the Rookie of the Year.

Ha Morant https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/68/ja-morant-113019-getty-ftr_ieffaqqncoqc1envz9n9kht8h.jpg?t=-1081323778,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NBA Rookie of the Year Classification

1. Ja Morant, Grizzlies (17.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.5 APG, 49.9 eFG%)

Values: Stable

When Morant injured his back when he fell before a camera on the court at the end of November, it seemed he could lose considerable time. Instead, he returned to the Memphis lineup on December 9 and scored 26 points in a win over the Warriors. He has been a consistent scorer in the weeks since then. His 48.5 percent cut from the field last month marked his first leg as an efficient shooter, and he also took good care of the ball, registering a low average rotation in the season.

Morant's ability to surprise with his athleticism continues to give him much the greatest expectation of any active rookie. Its posterization of the Suns center, Aron Baynes, is the emblematic work of its first year so far.

A week later, he almost surpassed himself with a coup attempt on Kevin Love that Love jokingly said he almost finished his professional career.

At this point, it seems unlikely that another rookie matches Morant's statistical production or the best moments.

2. Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies (13.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 67.8 eFG%)

Values: Growing

The reconstruction of Memphis is finally taking flight. The Grizzlies have not only received a strong game from Morant, but have also been pleasantly surprised by Clarke's immediate advance. The striker is silently asserting himself as a versatile machine that could be an effective and elastic long-term companion for Jaren Jackson Jr. on the team's front court. His averages for 36 are amazing: 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks. He comes from the bench, which has deflated his playing time, but that could change in the second half of the season.

No other rookie has been more effective per minute than Clarke, and his remarkable consistency should keep him near the top of a freshman-filled field from top to bottom. After December 1, he never shot below 50 percent in a game or committed more than two turnovers. He is a 23-year-old player who plays without the typical volatility of competitors of his age.

3. Kendrick Nunn, Heat (16.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 52 eFG%)

Values: Falling

Nunn wasn't bad in December, but he didn't have the money jumper that threw him into Heat rotation earlier in the season. As a result, he recorded only two outings of 20 points in the month after delivering a stretch of four out of five games in November.

Even so, Nunn continues to give vital minutes to Miami in the position of shipowner, a contribution that was made crucial by the continuing setbacks for injuries to Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic. The fact that he was an impact player for a playoff team also helps his potential Rookie of the Year case. His status as a non-recruited player makes this campaign extremely impressive, regardless of whether he rediscovers his external coup.

4. Eric Paschall, Warriors (14.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 52 eFG%)

Values: Falling

Paschall lost part of his offensive aggressiveness in recent weeks, perhaps due to the return of D & # 39; Angelo Russell and / or the effects of knee and hip injuries. He didn't take more than six shots or play more than 18 minutes in the last four games of December.

To be a serious Rookie of the Year contender, the striker needs to return to the scoring role in which he seemed so comfortable earlier this season. Either way, Golden State should be happy with the production of the second round and the depth it can bring to the organization once its stars return to the court.

5. RJ Barrett, Knicks (13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 43.2 eFG%)

Values: Falling

Last month, we placed Barrett near the top of this list based on his position in the draft and his potential to get cubes with the assumption that he would improve as the season progresses. Instead, Barrett fell to a brutal December in which his shooting percentage still fell below 40 percent and his average attendance plummeted.

At this point, it is not even half of the player that Morant is despite having a significantly richer pedigree, and until it shows more than a bargain version of a first-year Rudy Gay, it makes no sense to project it to smell the Rookie. of the race of the year.