NBA All-Star vote 2020: how it works, fan voting end date, latest results and leaders

The NBA calendar has changed to 2020, and that means All-Star holidays are on the horizon.
Before the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the league launched the first round of fan voting results. As expected, some important names are at the top of the lists, but there are some surprises in each conference's leaderboards.
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has a small advantage over the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in total votes with the Lakers forward, LeBron James, not far away. Fans 'favorites Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall were in the top 10 in their respective positions, and Carmelo Anthony is back on the Stars' radar after joining the Trail Blazers at the end of November.
Check the latest results again as we approach the All-Star break. The vote totals below will be updated for each fan voting round.
How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?
Fan vote represents 50 percent of the total vote to determine the NBA All-Star holders. Current players and members of the media divide the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference. NBA head coaches choose reservations, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.
The All-Star captains will then select their teams from the group of eligible players (starters in the first round, reservations in the second round). The captains will be selected according to the players who get the most votes from fans in each conference. They are not required to write based on the affiliation or position of the conference.
Fans can vote for their favorite players on NBA.com or through the NBA application.
Key dates before the NBA 2020 All-Star Game
Fan voting for the NBA 2020 All-Star Game ends on Monday, January 20, and the initial lists will be announced three days later on Thursday, January 23.
- Fan voting rounds: January 2, January 9 and January 16
- Fan voting ends: January 20
- The headlines of the stars announced: January 23
- All-Star reservations announced: January 30th
- Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game: February 14th
- 3-point shooting contest and Slam Dunk: February 15
- NBA 2020 All-Star Game: February 16th
NBA All-Star 2020 fan voting results (first round)
Western Conference Guards
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|one)
|Luka Doncic, Mavericks
|1,073,957
|two)
|James Harden, rockets
|749,080
|3)
|Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
|202,498
|4)
|Stephen Curry, Warriors
|191,149
|5)
|Russell Westbrook, rockets
|189,005
|6)
|D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Warriors
|122,499
|7)
|Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
|108,349
|8)
|Alex Caruso, Lakers
|92,233
|9)
|Devin Booker, Suns
|91,817
|10)
|Ja Morant, Grizzlies
|77,081
Frontcourt of the Western Conference
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|one)
|LeBron James, Lakers
|1,020,851
|two)
|Anthony Davis, Lakers
|955,246
|3)
|Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
|740,657
|4)
|Paul George, Clippers
|280,894
|5)
|Cities of Karl-Anthony, Timberwolves
|17,129
|6)
|Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks
|171,749
|7)
|Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
|160,934
|8)
|Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers
|142,292
|9)
|Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
|118,188
|10)
|Dwight Howard, Lakers
|69,785
Eastern Conference Guards
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|one)
|Bring Young Falcons
|443,412
|two)
|Kyrie Irving, Networks
|432,481
|3)
|Kemba Walker, Celtics
|432,031
|4)
|Derrick Rose, Pistons
|233,669
|5)
|Zach LaVine, Bulls
|174,991
|6)
|Ben Simmons, 76ers
|159,065
|7)
|Jaylen Brown, Celtics
|156,537
|8)
|Kyle Lowry, Raptors
|154,139
|9)
|Bradley Beal, magicians
|149,640
|10)
|Spencer Dinwiddie, Networks
|94,618
Front track of the Eastern Conference
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|one)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
|1,073,358
|two)
|Joel Embiid, 76ers
|606,534
|3)
|Pascal Siakam, Raptors
|544,302
|4)
|Jimmy Butler, heat
|431,483
|5)
|Jayson Tatum, Celtics
|364,137
|6)
|Tacko Fall, Celtics
|110,269
|7)
|Bam Adebayo, heat
|104,086
|8)
|Gordon Hayward, Celtics
|75,240
|9)
|Andre Drummond, Pistons
|68,076
|10)
|Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
|67,482