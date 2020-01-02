NBA All-Star vote 2020: how it works, fan voting end date, latest results and leaders

The NBA calendar has changed to 2020, and that means All-Star holidays are on the horizon.

Before the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the league launched the first round of fan voting results. As expected, some important names are at the top of the lists, but there are some surprises in each conference's leaderboards.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has a small advantage over the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in total votes with the Lakers forward, LeBron James, not far away. Fans 'favorites Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall were in the top 10 in their respective positions, and Carmelo Anthony is back on the Stars' radar after joining the Trail Blazers at the end of November.

Check the latest results again as we approach the All-Star break. The vote totals below will be updated for each fan voting round.

How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?

Fan vote represents 50 percent of the total vote to determine the NBA All-Star holders. Current players and members of the media divide the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference. NBA head coaches choose reservations, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.

The All-Star captains will then select their teams from the group of eligible players (starters in the first round, reservations in the second round). The captains will be selected according to the players who get the most votes from fans in each conference. They are not required to write based on the affiliation or position of the conference.

Fans can vote for their favorite players on NBA.com or through the NBA application.

Key dates before the NBA 2020 All-Star Game

Fan voting for the NBA 2020 All-Star Game ends on Monday, January 20, and the initial lists will be announced three days later on Thursday, January 23.

Fan voting rounds: January 2, January 9 and January 16

January 2, January 9 and January 16 Fan voting ends: January 20

January 20 The headlines of the stars announced: January 23

January 23 All-Star reservations announced: January 30th

January 30th Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game: February 14th

February 14th 3-point shooting contest and Slam Dunk: February 15

February 15 NBA 2020 All-Star Game: February 16th

NBA All-Star 2020 fan voting results (first round)

Western Conference Guards

Rank Player Votes one) Luka Doncic, Mavericks 1,073,957 two) James Harden, rockets 749,080 3) Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 202,498 4) Stephen Curry, Warriors 191,149 5) Russell Westbrook, rockets 189,005 6) D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Warriors 122,499 7) Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 108,349 8) Alex Caruso, Lakers 92,233 9) Devin Booker, Suns 91,817 10) Ja Morant, Grizzlies 77,081

Frontcourt of the Western Conference

Rank Player Votes one) LeBron James, Lakers 1,020,851 two) Anthony Davis, Lakers 955,246 3) Kawhi Leonard, Clippers 740,657 4) Paul George, Clippers 280,894 5) Cities of Karl-Anthony, Timberwolves 17,129 6) Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks 171,749 7) Nikola Jokic, Nuggets 160,934 8) Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers 142,292 9) Brandon Ingram, Pelicans 118,188 10) Dwight Howard, Lakers 69,785

Eastern Conference Guards

Rank Player Votes one) Bring Young Falcons 443,412 two) Kyrie Irving, Networks 432,481 3) Kemba Walker, Celtics 432,031 4) Derrick Rose, Pistons 233,669 5) Zach LaVine, Bulls 174,991 6) Ben Simmons, 76ers 159,065 7) Jaylen Brown, Celtics 156,537 8) Kyle Lowry, Raptors 154,139 9) Bradley Beal, magicians 149,640 10) Spencer Dinwiddie, Networks 94,618

Front track of the Eastern Conference