Natalia Vodianova shows LVMH heir engagement ring Antoine Arnault

The Russian supermodel has been together with her fashion mogul partner, with whom he shared Maxim for five years and Roman for three years, for nine years.

Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova He heads down the hall after engaging with his lifelong partner, fashion mogul Antoine Arnault.

The 37-year-old woman shared the happy news with fans on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019) when she showed her large diamond ring in a sweet snapshot of the couple on Instagram.

"This year has been beautiful and very memorable … 2020 here we go," he wrote. "I can't wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault."

Vodianova, nicknamed Supernova, has been dating Arnault, 42, for nine years, and they are parents of Maxim, five, and Roman, three.

He also has three children, aged between 13 and 18, since his 10-year marriage to British aristocrat Justin Portman, from whom he divorced in 2011.

Arnault is the head of the Berluti men's clothing brand and Italian cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana, while his father is the billionaire executive director of the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy, parent company of leading brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Givenchy.