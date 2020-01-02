Moussa Dembele: Lyon hopes to keep the striker amid Chelsea's interest | Soccer news





Moussa Dembele has impressed in France since signing with Celtic

Lyon is determined to keep Moussa Dembele with Chelsea considering a move for the forward in the transfer window.

The former Celtic striker, who has scored 30 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £ 20 million 18 months ago, is one of the options Chelsea is considering in January.

However, the French club issued a statement on Thursday describing its intention not to let the 23-year-old go.

It said: "Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information transmitted by the media that suggests that Moussa Dembele might interest other clubs during this transfer window."

"We would like to reaffirm his desire, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

"The club has full confidence in Moussa and has in particular him to build a successful team for the coming seasons."

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time.

Sky sports news He has been told that Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Dembele enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic after joining the club since Fulham in 2016 under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

He won two Scottish Premierships, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups at Parkhead before moving to Lyon in August 2018.

