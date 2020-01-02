Mohammed Salisu: Southampton interested in the defender of Real Valladolid | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfd649f9404a7ea696480a42228e0a3739% %MINIFYHTMLfd649f9404a7ea696480a42228e0a37310%





Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has a purchase clause of £ 10.2 million

Southampton is interested in signing the Real Valladolid midfielder Mohammed Salisu.

The Saints are among several clubs that have explored the 20-year-old Ghanaian this season, and his purchase clause of £ 10.2 million (€ 12 million) makes him an attractive prospect.

However, Southampton is giving priority to new signings in full-back positions in January, with many options in the middle and a resurgence in form.

Sky sports news He has already reported that Joakim Maehle of Genk is a name on his right-hand list, but a loan movement for Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham to St Mary's has been described as "unlikely."

In the center, Southampton is also interested in Red Bull Salzburg defender Marin Pongracic.

Other clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are also interested in Salisu, who has two and a half years left to execute his contract and has impressed in 18 appearances this season.

