Michy Batshuayi: Aston Villa asks about Chelsea striker given up after Wesley's injury | Soccer news





Michy Batshuayi is wanted by Aston Villa

Aston Villa has asked about the loan from Chelsea player Michy Batshuayi amid fears that striker Wesley will not play again this season, Sky sports news understands

Villa awaits the results of an exploration of a possible knee ligament injury and has begun to establish plans for its provisional replacement.

The club was already in the market for a center forward, but now it is accelerating its efforts by spreading the word in its contact base that they need a new forward on loan.

Wesley was injured during the 2-1 victory at Burnley on New Year's Day

Nevertheless, Sky sports news He understands that Batshuayi is very unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge and wants to stay and fight for his place under Frank Lampard.

Wesley was shot down in 71 minutes of the game at Burnley on New Year's Day after a strong collision with Ben Mee.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

He had scored the first game in Turf Moor and had just begun to recover somewhat in recent weeks, having scored only five goals earlier in his first season in England.

Villa also has a concern about injuries from Tom Heaton, who was also taken on a stretcher against Burnley with an alleged knee problem, with his long-term Jed Jed attached with an Achilles problem.

Tom Heaton suffered an injury to Burnley

