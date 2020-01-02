Michael van Gerwen regrets the missed opportunities against Peter Wright in the World Darts Championship final | Darts news

Van Gerwen is kind in defeat against Wright and says he has to endure a loss of 7-3 & # 39; on the chin & # 39;

















Van Gerwen said he could only be blamed for the defeat against Wright

Michael van Gerwen lamented the missed opportunities after suffering his second final defeat of the World Darts Championship of his career on New Year's Day.

The world number 1 suffered twice as many problems during its 7-3 defeat at the hands of the extravagant Scotsman Peter Wright.

Van Gerwen proved the defeat in the most outstanding game of the sport for the second time, having lost to Phil Taylor in 2013.

He failed to claim the decisive decisive stages during the match and, although the Dutchman got 16 180 and averaged 102.88, Wright's double success rate of 55 percent proved to be an important factor.

Its completion was phenomenal and I can only blame myself. MVG

"Of course I am very disappointed," said Van Gerwen. "Everything I missed took it out. Its completion was phenomenal and I can only blame myself."

"I had six darts to break the shot in the fifth set, and if you don't risk it like that, you don't win, it's that simple."

"I can only blame myself for missing in important moments, but I will work hard to get stronger from this."

Van Gerwen added later that he will try to ignore the defeat and return "stronger,quot; in his quest for a fourth world title.

"You always have to come back stronger, but with all due respect to Peter, he played a phenomenal tournament. I had my chances and I could still have pressed him, but I have to take responsibility for my performance, and I do, so I have to go back stronger next year, "said Van Gerwen.

"I felt that my preparation was correct and that I will do exactly the same thing next year, but in the crucial moments I was not there when I should have been. Fair play for him."

