Mercedes promises to be neutral in 2020 despite the search for Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that Lewis Hamilton's opportunity in F1 history gives the team an additional motivation for the 2020 season, but insists they will continue to treat English and his teammate Valtteri Bottas alike. .

Formula 1 is scheduled for another momentous year in 2020, in which Hamilton could become the most successful driver of the sport of all time, with the six-time champion just a Michael Schumacher record title, and seven wins away from Your Victory Count (91)

But despite that record search, Wolff says Mercedes will remain neutral in support of Hamilton and Bottas, who will aspire to their first championship.

"We have always been very neutral with the drivers and we want to provide them with the same team and equal opportunities," said Mercedes team director.

"Both know it, and there is no hidden agenda within Mercedes, nor politics.

"We'll see how they get out of the blocks (in 2020), and I hope Valtteri has a great season, but I also encourage Lewis to do his best for the seventh title, to match Michael's record."

Hamilton has won the title in all three seasons since Bottas joined in 2017, although the Finn enjoyed his best F1 campaign last year, as he finished second in the standings.

Mercedes also has an extra motivation for 2020 in the way of prolonging its record streak, with the Silver Arrows currently enjoying an unprecedented streak of six consecutive clean sweeps of the championships.

"2021 is an easy goal, 2020 is complicated," Wolff added, referring to the next big rule changes in 2021.

"Right now there is such a strong bond within the team, there is a good place to work and for me personally I am very happy with the relationships within the team and it has been a very important part of the success."

"I am looking forward to the 2020 season to try to be the best of us, find the best engine, chassis, have the drivers in the right space and continue our success."

Red Bull and Ferrari will try to beat Mercedes in 2020, and the pre-season tests will begin on February 19 before the Australian GP season opener on March 15.