Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a change on their Instagram

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They continue to use their Instagram forever in 2020.
On Thursday, the royal couple shared their first Instagram of the new year and, naturally, it was for a good cause. Since the creation of his account in April 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struggled to highlight the charities and organizations they admire by following only 15 accounts, changing the following list routinely. Now, they have announced that they are reducing that list even more.
As his legend said: "Happy New Year! By 2020 we will continue with our tradition of highlighting the accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will focus on a single account each month. For January, we would like to highlight @goodnews_movement. This journalist page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy! "
And it brings joy, it does.
The various publications on the royalty-backed account have videos of commitments, an uplifting story about a technology store that gives a young student a tablet and internet access, a photo of a 3-year-old girl who received her Christmas wish that his mother received a much-needed heart transplant and all kinds of touching stories.
And it's no surprise that Harry and Meghan choose to highlight positive news this year.
Since 2019 was a pretty tough year for the Duchess of Sussex (revealed in an interview with Good morning america that the constant negative press on her in the English tabloids had a high cost), it makes sense that they want to highlight positive journalism.
Before making this happy announcement, Sussex royalty members shared a summary video of 2019 on New Year's Eve that shared a never-before-seen video of their 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
As its legend says, "I wish you all a Happy New Year and I thank you for your continued support! We have been delighted to meet many of you from all over the world and we are eager to meet many more next year. Hope 2020 give each of you health and continued happiness. "
Like the stories shared in the @GoodNews_Movement account, this post generated joy. Happy new year, Meghan, Harry and Archie!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.