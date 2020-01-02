Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a change on their Instagram

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They continue to use their Instagram forever in 2020.

On Thursday, the royal couple shared their first Instagram of the new year and, naturally, it was for a good cause. Since the creation of his account in April 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struggled to highlight the charities and organizations they admire by following only 15 accounts, changing the following list routinely. Now, they have announced that they are reducing that list even more.

As his legend said: "Happy New Year! By 2020 we will continue with our tradition of highlighting the accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will focus on a single account each month. For January, we would like to highlight @goodnews_movement. This journalist page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy! "