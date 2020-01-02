Meet the psychic star of Frasers consider the proposal in a new teaser

You have never known a psychic medium with personality like Matt Fraser& # 39; s.

The 28-year-old Rhode Island resident juggles interpersonal communication in this realm and beyond in a new video supertease for the next E! Serie Meet the frasers, which officially premieres on Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m. (Although the public eager for a first look can already see its pilot episode on VOD and TVE, in addition to NBC.com).

"Your mother put on the girdle when I connected!" Fraser shouts near the beginning of the dynamic promotion, which catches him in the middle of a psychic reading. Needless to say, beyond using his skills to foster contact between attendees and his deceased loved ones, Matt's approach to correspondence from another world is far from being a textbook.

"She is like me!" he continues, still referring to the mother wearing the audience member's belt. "I just bought a pair of Spanx for men."

And I wasn't kidding either. Try it, Meet the frasers& # 39; overcome short cuts to a scene that highlights the preparation before reading the medium.