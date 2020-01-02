Meet the psychic star of Frasers consider the proposal in a new teaser

You have never known a psychic medium with personality like Matt Fraser& # 39; s.
The 28-year-old Rhode Island resident juggles interpersonal communication in this realm and beyond in a new video supertease for the next E! Serie Meet the frasers, which officially premieres on Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m. (Although the public eager for a first look can already see its pilot episode on VOD and TVE, in addition to NBC.com).
"Your mother put on the girdle when I connected!" Fraser shouts near the beginning of the dynamic promotion, which catches him in the middle of a psychic reading. Needless to say, beyond using his skills to foster contact between attendees and his deceased loved ones, Matt's approach to correspondence from another world is far from being a textbook.
"She is like me!" he continues, still referring to the mother wearing the audience member's belt. "I just bought a pair of Spanx for men."
And I wasn't kidding either. Try it, Meet the frasers& # 39; overcome short cuts to a scene that highlights the preparation before reading the medium.
"I don't care if they call me a scammer, but if they call me fat I'm going to cry," Matt tells his sister Maria Fraser after she enters her room to find her brother with a pair of nude compression shorts. If the expression on your face is an indication, you are talking very seriously about this.
The topic of psychic skepticism appears more than once in today's teaser video, mainly due to the dissenting beliefs of Matt's father. Rod Fraser, who does not totally agree with this psychic medium (even though his wife Angela Fraser It identifies itself as a medium.)
"My father is skeptical," explains Matt. "We are opposite poles."
Definitely in the Fraser team there is a supportive girlfriend and former Miss Teen Rhode Island Alexa Papigiotis, which is "doing the contest again this year,quot;. And in more personal news for the couple, Matt reveals that he wants to propose marriage.
Take a look at Meet the frasers inaugural season in the video supertease complete above!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!