Meek Mill says & # 39; New babies on the way & # 39; in the middle of the pregnancy of Milano di Rouge

The rapper & # 39; All Eyes on You & # 39; makes the comment in a video that DJ Khaled takes during his vacations, which leads the record producer to urge him to repeat what he says.

It seems that meek mill It is done to keep things secret about the pregnancy of his girlfriend, Milano di Rouge. Rapper "Going Bad" apparently confirmed that the unborn baby of the fashion mogul is his while on vacation with DJ Khaled and several friends

In a video taken by Khaled, the record producer was filming his fun activity when Meek suddenly shouted: "2020 new babies on the way!" This led Khaled to turn around and asked the Philadelphia native: "What did you say, Meek? Me, Meek, what the hell did you say?" In response, Meek once again said: "2020 is a new baby on the way."

<br />

Meek didn't mention names in the video, but that was enough to convince fans that he was referring to Milano.

Milano announced her pregnancy at her recent fashion show in Philadelphia, presenting her belly in a tight suit. After the big revelation, Meek deleted his Instagram account and shared a cryptic post on Twitter, although he has since reactivated his page on the photo sharing platform. Marking his return, the rapper "Congratulations" wished his followers "Happy New Year" along with a photo of him flipping the bird.

<br />

Meanwhile, Milano has continued to flaunt his belly despite Meek's alleged disgust. He previously published a cryptic tweet that made many people believe that he was criticizing his recent publications that often saw her with a bulging stomach.

Beginning his message telling his followers that wealth and popularity were not always a good thing, he said: "All this money and this fame ruined me a bit as a person." The spitter of "All eyes on you" alluded to the changes he saw in Milan: "I am seeing people I love trying to be in the circus … a coming that is gone," even worse.