Meagan Good: "God told me that Devon Franklin was my husband,quot;

Meagan Good talked about her marriage to Pastor Devon Franklin during a recent visit to the Tamron Hall Show, and says that God told her to be celibate and that Devon would be her husband long before they both started dating.

"It's really interesting because we met four years before working on,quot; Jumping The Broom. "He was the executive of,quot; Jumping The Broom, "I was the film's actress. And I was at the end of a not-so-good relationship. We just weren't right for each other. I really had the chance to meet [Devon] on the set. I thought, "Man, that's the kind of person I wish I could marry." And that was it. He is the guy who gives you the job, that's all I thought. "

