Meagan Good: "God told me that Devon Franklin was my husband,quot;

Meagan Good talked about her marriage to Pastor Devon Franklin during a recent visit to the Tamron Hall Show, and says that God told her to be celibate and that Devon would be her husband long before they both started dating.

"It's really interesting because we met four years before working on,quot; Jumping The Broom. "He was the executive of,quot; Jumping The Broom, "I was the film's actress. And I was at the end of a not-so-good relationship. We just weren't right for each other. I really had the chance to meet [Devon] on the set. I thought, "Man, that's the kind of person I wish I could marry." And that was it. He is the guy who gives you the job, that's all I thought. "

She continued: "And then I came back from the filming of Nova Scotia, and I thought,quot; My God, I'm in a really difficult place. I am stuck in my life. What am I supposed to do? "The first thing God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship. The second thing God told me was that it was time for celibacy. And the third thing God told me was that Devon was my husband."

Meagan said she started working on herself to secure her man.