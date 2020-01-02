Matt Lauer and his new girlfriend Shamin Abas spend vacations together in New Zealand

WENN / Dan Jackman

The former host of & # 39; Today & # 39; and the marketing guru, who has a great resemblance to his ex-wife Annette Roque, was seen having fun on a bike during their stay on the island of the Pacific Ocean.

Matt Lauer He called in the new year with a new lady, months after ending his divorce with his wife Annette Roque. According to reports, the discouraged television news anchor has spent the holidays with his new girlfriend Shamin Abas in New Zealand.

According to Radar Online, the couple boarded a flight together in New Jersey on December 19. They have reportedly spent time at their New Zealand farm in front of the $ 9 million lake, Hunter Valley Station.

In images obtained by the site, the two seemed to enjoy a fun bike ride on Thursday, December 26 during their stay on the Pacific Ocean Island. They wrapped themselves in a jacket, and Matt also apparently tried to go incognito wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. Shamin, meanwhile, was wearing a gray hat. At one point, they stopped as the first "Today"The co-host took a picture of the picturesque countryside landscape.

Spectators allegedly tell the site that they confused Shamin with Matt's former Annette due to her strange resemblance. "Some people thought it was Annette," says an eyewitness. The couple was also seen hitting the city on Friday.

In Touch was the first to report that Matt has been seeing his old friend Shamin. According to reports, they have known each other for at least 15 years and the two were linked for the first time in 2005. "Obviously, one thing led to another, and now they are a complete element," a supposed insider. He told the post.

Although many of Matt's friends "turned their backs" after accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against him, Shamin, 50, who runs a luxury brand marketing company in the Hamptons, "knows who is it, "said the source. "She is delighted to be with him. She seems to care nothing in the world."

Matt and Annette, who share three children together, separated in the wake of their sexual harassment allegations in 2017. They reached a multi-million dollar agreement and officially ended their marriage in September last year.