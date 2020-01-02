Match report – Swansea 1 – 0 Charlton

%MINIFYHTML37c59ceadac17897f8c5b236594bf1b79% %MINIFYHTML37c59ceadac17897f8c5b236594bf1b710%

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Charlton

Charlton began his new era under the ownership of East Street Investments with a 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Yan Dhanda's first blow was enough to propel the swans to the play-off places and seal a first victory in three.

Addicks devastated by injuries are now only five points out of the last three after he continues his miserable career of only one victory in 14 games.

Charlton began a new chapter under the ownership of East Street Investments after the EFL confirmed its acquisition of former owner Roland Duchatelet four hours before the confrontation at Liberty Stadium.

And there were new beginnings in the field for the 20-year-olds, Ben Dempsey and Josh Davison, received their full league debuts.

The academy's graduates were two of the five changes of the team that played Derby on Monday when Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Lyle Taylor returned to the starting lineup.

Steve Cooper also made radical changes to the Swansea team held by Barnsley in his last game of 2019.

The return of central Mike Van Der Hoorn of a knee injury was one of six alterations that also saw Connor Roberts, George Byers, Dhanda, Wayne Routledge and Borja Baston enter the initial XI.

Charlton's fanatic travelers' optimism disappeared in the 14th minute when Dhanda shot in the first game.

The product of the Liverpool academy began a clinical attack movement with a sweeping ball towards Roberts, who charged to the right before playing it inside Byers.

Charlton sits five points above the relegation zone after suffering a second consecutive defeat in the Championship

Andre Ayew and Routledge exchanged passes during a good accumulation before Dhanda folded the ball in the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Borja hit the side net with a volley just moments before shooting high and wide with only the goalkeeper to win from eight yards after Byers stole Charlton's possession in his own half.

Swansea had complete control, but some heroic goalkeepers and carpentry denied them a second goal.

Ayew was denied by an expanding Dillon Phillips save after stabbing Routledge's cross stitch toward the lower corner.

The ball fell to the feet of Roberts, who cut it so that Byers attacked a low shot against the stick while Swansea got into a single goal forward.

Cooper's men received a warning seven minutes into the second half when substitute Alfie Doughty held onto Albie Morgan's raised ball, but the young forward dragged his shot.

Charlton increased the pressure in the final stages while looking for a leveler that would increase morale, but Swansea held on to climb to the top six.