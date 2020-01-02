Match report – Derby 2 – 1 Barnsley

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Pride Park

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Barnsley

Wayne Rooney assisted during his long-awaited Derby debut when the Rams beat Barnsley 2-1 at Pride Park on Thursday night.

Jack Marriott scored the first game in the halftime hit when he threw a free kick from England's record scorer (45), but Elliot Simoes leveled the game after the restart after Ben Hamer's dazzling mistake (50).

A close final by Martyn Waghorn restored the leadership of the hosts (57) and finally secured consecutive victories for the first time since April 2019.

Despite the result, there is no movement for either side in the Sky Bet Championship standings; Derby remains in 17th place with 33 points, with Barnsley still languishing in 23rd, three points behind safety.

How Rooney's return to English football ended in victory

With just under five months since the signing of Rooney was announced, the expectation around his return to English football was palpable before the first Derby game of the decade.

Wayne Rooney, 34, made his first appearance in English football since April 2018 at Pride Park

A period of adaptation is to be expected, so life in the Sky Bet Championship began silently for England's top historical scorer. But his contribution was overshadowed by three opportunities rejected by Marriott, the last of which saw him inadvertently go through the left post when other options seemed more attractive.

Then a moment of redemption for the couple. Rooney threw a mocking 35-yard free kick into the six-yard box, where Marriott was waiting to push Sami Radlinger to end a streak of 16 league games without a goal.

Five minutes after the restart, the Rams found themselves again in box one. Moments after Radlinger had superbly pushed Matt Clarke's header to the post, his opposite number spilled Conor Chaplin's shot, allowing Simoes to come in and hit home.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu gave Wayne Rooney his Derby debut instead of Krystian Bielik, who was ejected in the 2-1 win over Charlton. Meanwhile, Tykes boss Gerhard Struber made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Swansea last time, with Jacob Brown and Cauley Woodrow giving way to Patrick Schmidt and Mike-Steven Bahre.

A busy start in the second half continued when Waghorn scored his eighth of the season after a cross crossing by Andre Wisdom, but Phillip Cocu's men seemed to be resting on their laurels as the second period progressed.

Shouts of frustration echoed around Pride Park in the final stages of the game when Derby sat down deeply to preserve his slender leadership, but although Barnsley recovered to the final whistle, an equalizer would not follow.

Whats Next?

The FA Cup takes center stage later this week, with both teams in action on Sunday, January 5. Derby faces Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park, while Barnsley travels to Alexandra Stadium to face Crewe. Both games start at 2.01pm.