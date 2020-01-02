Marvel Boss says MCU's first transgender character will arrive very soon

A transgender character is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige He confirmed the news during a recent talk with the New York Film Academy.

The issue arose after a student asked if there was any plan to introduce more LGBTQ characters, specifically transgender characters, to the MCU.

"Yes, absolutely yes," Feige replied. "And very soon. In a movie we are filming right now."

However, he did not reveal in which movie the character will appear.

Many were excited about the announcement, including Mark Ruffalo.

"Go to Marvel!" the star of Hulk tweeted.

This was not the only question Feige answered. After another assistant asked how Marvel planned to make his universe more "diverse and inclusive," and if Black Panther Y Captain MarvelThe success of "opened the door,quot; for these features: Feige said this was "always the plan for us."

"Every time we make a movie, we hope it succeeds to make another movie. That is always the idea," he said. "And with those two movies in particular—Black Panther Y Captain Marvel– We wanted to continue showing heroes of the comics that represent the world that will see our movies. So, our intention was always to continue doing it. What is exciting is that both films were such great successes that they crushed any kind of question, and I hope and I think it inspired other companies around the world to do the same and tell those different types of stories, and behind the scenes too. " .