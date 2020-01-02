Margot Robbie reveals the unique way she prepared for her role in Bombshell

Margot Robbie currently stars alongside Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Kate McKinnon in the new movie. Bomb – That tells the story of the scandal surrounding former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. And, Robbie recently revealed the unique way he prepared for the role of Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News producer.

Robbie, 29, said Variety for his latest cover story that playing Kayla presented him with a different challenge from that of his co-stars. While Theron played Megyn Kelly, Kidman played Gretchen Carlson and Lithgow played Ailes, Robbie's character was fictional.

Screenwriter Charles Randolph created Kayla as a "composite,quot; character to demonstrate the alleged harassment and sexual abuse of Ailes before the controversy erupted in 2016. In the film, Kayla is a new Fox News employee whose goal is to air , but she dreams are ruined when she becomes a victim of Ailes sexual harassment.

"For starters, I didn't get it," Robbie said. "But my process is to do a lot of research, consider each option, know each situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so that I can enter the set and then leave everything."

Director Jay Roach says Robbie had a "nerdy desire to understand everything." To discover Kayla, the actress watched programs on Fox News that the character would like, and also created a fake Twitter account to be able to observe and learn the opinions of "millenary young conservatives."

Margot Robbie believes Joaquin Phoenix "did a phenomenal job,quot; in #Jester, but #Birds of prey she says, it doesn't look anything like Todd Phillips' movie: "I feel that the movie of & # 39; Joker & # 39; was much more entrenched. Ours is different. It intensified,quot; https://t.co/ djCQHy0bXT – Variety (@ Variety) January 2, 2020

Robbie also worked on his talkative voice, and abandoned his Australian accent for a "cheerful Floridian tone." Roach says he asked Robbie to look at images of former Florida State Secretary Katherine Harris, who appeared in the news during the aftermath of Bush v. Gore's election in 2000. Laura Dern played Harris in the HBO movie Countand Roach wanted Robbie to observe Harris because he looked a lot like Kayla: she grew up in Florida as a privileged evangelical.

"I love the sounds of their vowels, they are amazing," Robbie explained.

To understand the character's voice well, Robbie would also play the monologue of Legally blonde every day because Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) is a character who is "incredibly intelligent,quot; but "underestimated by his looks."

Margot Robbie's performance resulted in a Golden Globe nomination in the supporting actress category. She has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, and is considered one of the leading candidates for an Oscar nomination.

Ad

Bombshell is currently on the billboard across the country.



Post views:

0 0