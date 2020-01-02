Mandalorian season 2 will be here in the fall, but you don't have to wait so long for baby Yoda, the boy

Fans of the hit Disney + series The Mandalorian they will be delighted to know that the second season will arrive on the new transmission platform in autumn 2020, but fans will not have to wait so long to get one of their most important stars in their hands: The Child. Baby Yoda became an unexpected viral sensation in what it cost Disney billions of dollars lost in lost revenue during the holiday shopping season. Disney + had an incredible release in the US. UU. November 12, 2019, and the original network series The Mandalorian It was instantly a favorite. When many Star Wars fans tend to disagree when a new show or movie comes out, The Mandalorian It seems to be a success with everyone.

The eight episode series did not last long enough for fans, however, many said they appreciated the shortest duration of each individual episode. The story and plot were well received, stars like Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Natalia Tena (Xi & # 39; an), Clancy Brown (Burg) and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) were quick favorites, but nothing could prepare Disney for the road Fans would respond to The Child aka Baby Yoda!

The creator of the series Jon Favreau shared the exciting news on Twitter that there will be a second season of The Mandalorian arriving in the fall of 2020.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian next fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V – Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

While fans are delighted that The Mandalorian Season 2 is underway, they are also excited that Baby Yoda is coming to stores soon. People have been so desperate to buy Baby Yoda, they are printing the image, making toys by hand and selling their own off-label versions that resemble Baby Yoda enough that some children may have been delighted on Christmas Day.

Disney will launch official Baby Yoda toys that are expected to hit stores in May. Disney wanted to keep The Child's identity a secret and that's why they didn't choose to launch merchandise. Some now wonder if that was the best decision or not.

They managed to keep Baby Yoda a secret, but they lost worldwide income. Either way, Baby Yoda will be on the shelves in the form of adorable and luxurious figures in May and fans can now wait for The Mandalorian Season 2 at Disney + in the fall of 2020.



