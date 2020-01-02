Madonna shows that age is just a number in the video of her dance around a pole!

Madonna proved once again that, as far as she is concerned, age is only a number! In other words, just because she is 61 years old, she won't stop doing what she loves, no matter what some people say about her.

Not only that, but the superstar was even dealing with two injuries when she danced on the beach around a pole in NYE with friends!

With all that said, Madonna does not regret any of that!

The legendary pop star turned to social media to share a video that showed her dance of Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons while on the beach.

At the beginning of the clip, she announces that "I am dancing in a bar,quot;.

Indeed, she is seen swinging around a white pole, continuing to dance all the time holding a glass of wine in her hand.

Madonna wore a fluid and colorful dress, as well as her classic red lip in the video and seemed to be having the best time of her life despite dealing with a couple of injuries at that time.

In the caption, she shared: ‘Bring the New Year as best you can with two injuries. And yes, I am paying today … but I do not regret it because if I have learned a lesson in life it is not to have regrets! Never !!! "(Life is) a journey, a process, and we all make mistakes and learn from them and then move on!"

Then he reflected on last year, saying that he suffered some injuries and had some not-so-good surprises, but emphasized that he would not change them for anything so we risk reveals what we value. I am very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls that I have encountered, created and in love with this past year! ♥ ️ Here is another decade of dreams and evolution. "



