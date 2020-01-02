Macclesfield confirms that head coach Daryl McMahon has resigned | Soccer news





Daryl McMahon has given up his role as head coach of Macclesfield

Daryl McMahon resigned as head coach of Macclesfield Town after only 25 games in charge.

League Two fighters won only four games during McMahon's tenure.

It is understood that the former manager of Ebbsfleet United is frustrated by the lack of resources in the club.

1:47 Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day

A statement by the club "unfortunately,quot; confirmed the departure of McMahon and his assistant coach Steve Gritt.

Macclesfield also revealed that they will consult their legal team about the waivers.

McMahon's predecessor, Sol Campbell, left by mutual consent in August after eight months in charge.

The Silkmen are ranked 22nd in the table after their 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day, three points above the relegation zone.

In December, the EFL deducted six Town points after a series of regulatory violations.