Luann De Lesseps starts drinking again after completing the trial period

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Luann De Lesseps, the Royal Housewives of New York City star, he drank again after a one-year trial period in which he was forbidden to have a drink. During a conversation with People Magazine earlier this week, Luann revealed that he drank again after his probation.

The authorities arrested Luann De Lesseps for disorderly intoxication in December 2017, which generated many media reports, a season in rehabilitation and public apologies. The star told People Magazine that she "learned a lot,quot; about herself and finally returned to where she needs to be.

In August 2019, Luann announced that he had finished probation once again, and thanked his fans for their support in a note written on Instagram. De Lesseps went on to say that he was very happy to say that he survived a difficult year.

In a social media post, Lesseps added that she was grateful for the lesson she learned and was ready to move on to the next stage of her life. As most know, Lesseps' struggle with alcoholism, in addition to its legal problems, has been in the headlines for years.

It all started in December 2017, when he registered at a rehabilitation center after an arrest in Palm Beach. In July 2018, Lesseps went to treatment a second time, and agreed to reach a plea agreement not long after, which included the terms of his probation.

However, there have been additional problems along the way, even in May, when the judge accused her of not taking her probation seriously enough. The reality star admitted to his probation officer that he had "two glasses of mimosas,quot; after a show in Chicago.

Ad

Consequently, Luann had to return to court for violating the terms of the agreement ordered by the court. The police stopped her again but then she was released. In a statement on page six at the time, Lesseps stated that she was happy to see the judge aware of the facts, rather than the media reports.


