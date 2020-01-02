Los Angeles Lakers learn lesson in New Year's Day victory over Phoenix Suns | NBA News

The Lakers built a great initial advantage against Phoenix just to see that it was reduced to a single digit. They still won their third consecutive game, but considered it a lesson learned.

LeBron James achieved his eighth triple-double of the season and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds when the Western Conference leaders opened 2020 with a 117-107 victory.

"We can't afford to fall into a trap like that," Davis said. "You have to learn to manage success within games."

James finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a game that appeared well at the end of a dominant first quarter. He had double-figure points and half-time assists.

"We wanted to have a good start and protect the home as best we can," James said.

The Suns recovered in the fourth, reaching seven points after 36 points back in the game. That forced the Lakers to return, and James stabilized them with eight points to close the victory.

The Lakers shot 70 percent in a fierce opening quarter when they made their first 11 shots. Danny Green had his first mistake in a three-point attempt, but the Lakers controlled the offensive rebound and JaVale McGee found Green for a dump.

The Lakers failed only eight attempts in the first quarter. James shot an aerial shot, but hooked the rebound and Avery Bradley scored to save possession.

Not to be left behind, James followed him with a two-handed traffic jam that ignited the crowd. Los Angeles led 43-17 at the end of the quarter.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre J. added 26 for the Suns. Phoenix had won two straight after losing eight straight games.

"We went up one level in the second half and we swayed," Booker said. "We did it with defense and desire to play and a competitive spirit. We know we can do it. We will solve it. Every time I go 2-2 on a road trip, it's a good road trip."

DeAndre Ayton of Phoenix scored 16 points in his second game for a sprained right ankle. He shot down 14 rebounds in 31 minutes in the game.

"I am trying to recover my rhythm," he said. "We get up early, but we wake up in the second half. I take this personally and take it home. We need to start the games the way we finish the game and put fear on our opponents and press the hoop." "

