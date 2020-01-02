Lori Harvey gets cozy in videos with Boyfriend Future at the New Year party after taking a break from the rapper for this reason

Lori Harvey spent New Year's Eve with her boyfriend and rapper, Future, in Las Vegas. Some videos have appeared that show the couple having a great time and seemed quite cozy on the dance floor.

Social networks lit up with comments. One person said: “People should stop talking badly about her. Guys do it all the time. She has grown ".

Another commenter wrote: "I tend to take care of my own uterus, but I hope I am taking contraceptives." She's pretty……. She can get whoever she wants. Poor meek had it on our wish list wondering how it feels …

This follower said: "It sure moves … and the fact that it really doesn't need is what makes it even more confusing." I just don't understand why of all the people that Future chooses. Steve Harvey bets not to give advice to any woman this year. "

It seems that Lori took a break from her relationship with Future, since the model spent Christmas with her family and her boyfriend was not present at the festivities.

Apparently, the 22-year-old decided that it was more important to enjoy the holidays with her stepfather, Steve Harvey, and her mother, Marjorie Harvey, as well as with her siblings and other members of her large family.

In a new photo that Marjorie recently shared on Instagram, the whole family gathered for a group photo in front of a huge Christmas tree.

However, Harvey's followers quickly realized that Lori's boyfriend was not in the photo.

Meanwhile, Lori visited Instagram to show some of the gifts she received for Christmas, including a luxurious Rolex watch and a new diamond necklace, but did not say who gave her the expensive watch.

Some fans speculated that the present was from Future, mainly because he was known for giving expensive watches to his girlfriends.

The model also posted a video in which she showed that she gave her mother her Christmas gift: a Chanel bag.

And while Lori spends time with his family, Future has been fighting two claims of paternity, as two women accused him of being the father of their newborns.

The rapper is currently the father of 6 children of 5 different women, and if proven in court, the number of his children would increase to 8.

Some think that Lori could join that club someday.



