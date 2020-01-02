Lori Harvey celebrates the future on New Year's Eve despite split rumors

%MINIFYHTML0ef3cd049c3f0c79ff0bf276709f3d6f9% %MINIFYHTML0ef3cd049c3f0c79ff0bf276709f3d6f10%

Instagram

In a video that has circulated online, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter and spitter are seen & # 39; Move That Dope & # 39; enjoying each other's partner at the party in Las Vegas.

Up News Info –

Contrary to recent rumors that claim they had resigned, Lori Harvey Y Future They were heading to the new year together as a couple. The couple was seen partying together on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old model joined the rapper, who was introduced as an artist at Drai's nightclub in The Cromwell in the city of sin on Tuesday, December 31. In a video that has circulated online, the two were seen standing close to each other. .

Almost at the same time, Lori also turned to Instagram Stories to share a video of her fixing her hair while in a women's restroom. She wore a bright white dress, similar to the one she wore at the Las Vegas nightclub.

%MINIFYHTML0ef3cd049c3f0c79ff0bf276709f3d6f11% %MINIFYHTML0ef3cd049c3f0c79ff0bf276709f3d6f12%

<br />

His sighting on New Year's Eve came after it was recently rumored that they had separated. One of Lori's supposed close friends told MTO News in December that he was suspended after months of adventure. "It's not beef. They are great," the source said. As for why they both left him, the source said: "Nothing bad happened. Lori is young and the Future is always on the road. It didn't work."

Stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, who reportedly moved to Hitmaker's attic "Turn On the Lights" in Los Angeles earlier this month, allegedly moved to his parents' Beverly Hills mansion after the reported separation.

A few days later, Lori flaunted the luxurious gifts she received for Christmas. Among them were bags of Chanel in various colors, as well as a chain of Cuban links of diamonds in two tones. The social media star also showed his expensive Rolex watch, which led fans to speculate that it was a gift from Future, as he is known for buying watches for his girlfriends.