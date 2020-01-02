Looking back at the epic Photobombs of Fiji Girl at the Golden Globes

And the prize for the best set designer goes to …Kelleth Cuthbert

You don't know that name? What if "Fiji Water Girl, "Do you remember her? It's been a year since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected star of the Golden Globes 2019, thanks to its strategic location behind some of the most important names on the red carpet in apparently all the photos they took.

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yes. Nicole Kidman? You gamble. It's good that Kelleth, an actress and model, carried a tray with a bottle of water throughout the night, given the thirst she must have, right?

But his hustle was so impressive that E! The news actually helped with hydration, giving Kelleth, 32, her own honorary prize after she took the Internet for assault on "Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet."

"I would like to thank the water. If these celebrities were not so thirsty, I would not have been able to serve the way I did," he said in his acceptance speech. "My performance really wouldn't have been possible without you."