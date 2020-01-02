Home Entertainment Looking back at the epic Photobombs of Fiji Girl at the Golden...

Looking back at the epic Photobombs of Fiji Girl at the Golden Globes

Bradley Lamb
And the prize for the best set designer goes to …Kelleth Cuthbert

You don't know that name? What if "Fiji Water Girl, "Do you remember her? It's been a year since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected star of the Golden Globes 2019, thanks to its strategic location behind some of the most important names on the red carpet in apparently all the photos they took.

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yes. Nicole Kidman? You gamble. It's good that Kelleth, an actress and model, carried a tray with a bottle of water throughout the night, given the thirst she must have, right?

But his hustle was so impressive that E! The news actually helped with hydration, giving Kelleth, 32, her own honorary prize after she took the Internet for assault on "Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet."

"I would like to thank the water. If these celebrities were not so thirsty, I would not have been able to serve the way I did," he said in his acceptance speech. "My performance really wouldn't have been possible without you."

But it seems unlikely that there will be a new Fiji Girl photographing her way through the red carpet and receiving the 2020 award for best supporting actress on a red carpet during the 2020 golden balloons On January 5, as Icelandic Glacial announced, it will serve as the official water of the ceremony.

This new partnership could be due in part to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for the unauthorized use of his image and a Fiji counterclaim alleging that he was trying to extort money from the company for almost half a million dollars. (And the Golden Globes for the most unexpected drama are going to …)

So let's take a walk down the memory lane, looking back at each Fiji Water Girl celebrity eclipsed in the 2019 Golden Globes, including one that was less than excited for the viral photopump …

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

Was Knives outside Curtis when he discovered that he was being bombarded with a photopump, and turned to Instagram to express his frustration at being used to promote Fiji Water.

"I knew why there was a photographer there and I walked away when I said out loud that I also didn't want to advertise," he explained at the time, adding that he had tried "to move away specifically from Fiji's flagrant promotions … where young women with their trays full of their products stood near a designated chamber. "

Richard Madden, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Richard Madden

But who was protecting the bodyguard?

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The couple then engaged was too busy kissing to notice the sneak attack of Fiji Girl.

Amy Adams, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Amy Adams

Spon-con Y photopump? Now that is really the new American hustle

Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans

Wait, was Fiji Girl really the alien all the time? (We never saw The alienist.)

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

"He really tied the red carpet."

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Casually trying to be chosen for the next directors project as …

Judy Greer, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Judy Greer

OK, I wasn't even trying to hide the fact that I was taking a photopump in this one.

Lucy Boynton, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Lucy Boynton

the Political The star was not funny.

Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Fiji Water

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

The wonderful Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have the same tone.

Alyssa Milano, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Alyssa Milano

William H. Macy, Sofia Grace Macy, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy

In retrospect, being photobombed was the least of his worries, right?

Jim Carrey, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Jim Carrey

Fiji Girl misses an opp photo? You have to be Joking.

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

We assume Jim was so kind that Fiji Girl only had to photograph him twice!

Irena Medavoy, Carly Steel, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.

Look at our Golden Globes: the internal guide of E! Special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a preview of Globes. And don't miss the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!

