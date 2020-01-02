Look at the stunning fashion looks of Jennifer Lopez's golden balloons

Jennifer Lopez You are ready to decorate the red carpet of the Golden Globes once again this Sunday and show another striking style.
The singer and actress attended her first Golden Globe Awards in 1998, with a tricolor dress. He had just received his first nomination, for his role in Selena. She lost Helen hunt for Better impossible.
This year, J.Lo is nominated for her second Golden Globe, for her role in the stripper movie Hustlers. And she may be accompanied by someone special on the red carpet: her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.
Over the years, López also served as a presenter at the annual Golden Globe Awards and attended the event for several years. His last appearance was in 2016. Lopez wore a yellow Giambattista Valli dress with a draped waist, a cape and a diamond necklace, Harry Winston's diamond jewelry, a Judith Leiber sequin clutch and bright Jimmy Choo shoes.
See the looks of J.Lo Golden Globes:
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
1998: his first golden balloons
The star walks the red carpet of the Golden Globes for the first time.
Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images)
2001: white silk
J.Lo wears a one-shoulder white silk dress.
Lisa O & # 39; Connor / ZUMA Press
2004: Greek Orange
The star surprises with a tangerine dress.
SGranitz / WireImage
2007: Greek Black
J.Lo looks like a goddess in the 2007 Golden Globes.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
2009: Golden Girl
J.Lo caught attention with this shiny metallic dress.
George Pimentel / WireImage
2011: flashes
J. Captivated him with this ornate white dress.
Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times through Getty Images
2013: everything fits
J.Lo walks the red carpet in the 2013 Golden Globes In a lace dress.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
2015: bold look
The star shows some skin in this silver and beige style.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
2016: full of sun
J. Surprises him with a yellow dress in the Golden Globes 2016.
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 5 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.