Look at the stunning fashion looks of Jennifer Lopez's golden balloons

Jennifer Lopez You are ready to decorate the red carpet of the Golden Globes once again this Sunday and show another striking style.

The singer and actress attended her first Golden Globe Awards in 1998, with a tricolor dress. He had just received his first nomination, for his role in Selena. She lost Helen hunt for Better impossible.

This year, J.Lo is nominated for her second Golden Globe, for her role in the stripper movie Hustlers. And she may be accompanied by someone special on the red carpet: her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Over the years, López also served as a presenter at the annual Golden Globe Awards and attended the event for several years. His last appearance was in 2016. Lopez wore a yellow Giambattista Valli dress with a draped waist, a cape and a diamond necklace, Harry Winston's diamond jewelry, a Judith Leiber sequin clutch and bright Jimmy Choo shoes.