Liverpool 2-0 Sheff United

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Liverpool restored its 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United that guarantees Jurgen Klopp's team an undefeated calendar year in the top class.

The fugitive leaders lost a league game for the last time in the Manchester City champion on January 3, 2018, but Sheffield United's hopes of finishing that race were extinguished by goals in any half of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

An imperative performance ensured victory number 19 of the Liverpool season and extended its unbeaten streak in the Premier League to 37 games, 13 less than the record of 49 Arsenal games, while the Reds advanced to a first league title in 30 years .

The Blades remain eighth in the table, seven points out of the first four, after falling for the first time in the league for the first time this season.

Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (8), Henderson (7), Wijnaldum (7), Milner (7), Salah (8), Firmino ( 6), Mane (8). Subs: Origi (6), Lallana (n / a), Elliott (n / a). Sheffield Utd: Henderson (7), Basham (7), Egan (6), O & # 39; Connell (6), Baldock (5), Lundstram (6), Norwood (5), Fleck (6), Stevens (6), Mousset (5), McGoldrick (5). Subs: McBurnie (4), Sharp (6), Besic (6). Party man: Sadio Mane

How Liverpool sealed the undefeated year

James Milner was late after Naby Keita was injured in the warm up

Liverpool was forced to change late after Naby Keita was injured in the warm-up, but it was going to take more than that to derail the Reds. James Milner entered the initial lineup directly and, four minutes after the initial service, the hosts had the lead.

An unfortunate side slip by George Baldock allowed Virgil van Dijk's search diagonal to reach Andrew Robertson behind the advanced defense of Sheffield United, and the Scotsman crossed for the anonymous Salah to score his 13th goal of the season.

Naby Keita replaced Adam Lallana in Liverpool's only change since his victory over the Wolves.

John Lundstram and David McGoldrick returned when Sheffield United made two changes since the defeat in Man City.

Sheffield United's game plan may have come out the window as soon as the game began, but Chris Wilder's side recovered and may have been leveled within four minutes of that setback when the download of John Lundstram opened wide in couple before David McGoldrick hit Alisson Becker's palms with a hoarse volley.

But from there it was all Liverpool, who was denied a spectacular second in 11 minutes when Salah's fierce impulse was tipped over the crossbar by goalie Dean Henderson.

Henderson, whose goalkeeper howler gave Liverpool a victory in the September inverse encounter, was in a single-man crusade to prevent the Reds from stretching further before the break when Salah's momentum was struck in half an hour.

You have to go back to December 2009 for the last time, Liverpool lost a game of the local league after leading part-time, and the Reds were not in the mood to counter a trend that had spanned three decades while their dominance continued after the break .

Sadio Mane celebrates doubling Liverpool's lead

Liverpool should have had a third within two minutes after the restart, but Robertson's invitation to the box somehow evaded Van Dijk and Mane.

Liverpool got even closer to the time as time stopped in the Sheffield United area. Salah's moving cross fell against the pole, rolled agonizingly through the goal line and into the arms of a relieved Henderson, who gathered before more damage could be inflicted.

But, four minutes later, the Blades defenses were violated a second time. Alisson threw Liverpool into a devastating counterattack that ended with Mane playing a double with Salah to cross the goal where a rebound in the net's ceiling bounced after Henderson had saved his initial effort.

Henderson denied Salah a second with a suffocating savior in 69 minutes before a lack of gold from Oli McBurnie summed up a frustrating outing for Sheffield United at the end of the tiring holiday calendar.

58 – Liverpool has accumulated 58 points from its 20 Premier League games this season; In the history of the top English category, only Manchester City in 2017-18 (also 58) has had so many points at this stage of a campaign (assuming three points for an all-time victory). Lamination. pic.twitter.com/NiTiYK4q5r – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2020

Whats Next?

In the third round of the FA Cup, Liverpool will receive Everton, rival of Merseyside, on Sunday at 4.01 p.m., while Sheffield United will receive the non-league Fylde that same day at 2.01 p.m.