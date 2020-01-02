Lindsay Lohan says she will return to the US UU. And "taking up life,quot; for which he has worked so hard

After living abroad for five years, Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she will return to the United States to recover the life she has worked for so much. Lohan told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast from Times Square that she was ready to return to the United States and "start filming again."

Lohan hasn't starred in a movie since 2013 The Canon, but has appeared on television with a recurring role in British comedy Disease note his brief MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan Beach Club, and as a judge in the Australian version of The masked singer.

For the past five years, the 33-year-old woman has lived in London, Greece and Dubai in an effort to get away from the intense media scrutiny she faced after multiple arrests related to her substance abuse problems.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Lohan was one of the biggest children's stars in the world after starring in Disney remakes. The parents trap Y I miss Friday. At the height of his fame, he starred in the classic teen comedy Bad Girls in 2004.

His last important role came in 2006 with Meryl Streep in Companion of the prairie house, and after that movie he started getting into trouble with the law. In May 2007, Lohan was charged with a DUI and possession of cocaine after a car accident in Beverly Hills that left her in the hospital.

Only two months later, she was arrested again in Santa Monica, California, for driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended license. In the following years, Lohan was arrested on numerous occasions and underwent rehabilitation by court order and some brief periods in jail.

According to The Daily Mail, Lohan finally completed all of his probation requirements in May 2015. Now, he seems ready to return to Hollywood. When Cooper and Cohen asked Lohan about their resolutions for 2020, she said her focus was her and her career.

"I want to really focus on myself and everything I can do in my life and return to the United States and start filming again, what I will do soon in this new year," Lohan explained. "And, you know, just recovering the life I've worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you."

Lindsay Lohan made a small attempt to revive his film career in recent years. In 2015, he worked on the Belgian film. Inner shadow, and shared a poster of the werewolf movie on Instagram.

The movie finally became headline Between shadows. But, when it launched in March 2019, nobody noticed. Lohan also claims to have a new single titled Xanax, which she says will be launched in 2020.



