%MINIFYHTMLe8b30b0b77ef6297540a8c8fd0760e209% %MINIFYHTMLe8b30b0b77ef6297540a8c8fd0760e2010%





Leone Nakarawa in action for Fiji against Australia at the Rugby World Cup

%MINIFYHTMLe8b30b0b77ef6297540a8c8fd0760e2011% %MINIFYHTMLe8b30b0b77ef6297540a8c8fd0760e2012%

Fiji striker Leone Nakarawa will meet with Glasgow Warriors in an agreement that will last until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former European player of the year represented the Warriors for the first time between 2013 and 2016, and will return for a second period, subject to obtaining a visa and passing a medical examination.

Nakarawa, who made 69 appearances for Warriors during his first spell, is a free agent after being fired by the French team Racing 92.

The return of the 6-foot 6-inch lock could provide a timely boost amid the rumors that Jonny Gray, Scotland's second player, is considering a summer change to Exeter.

Nakarawa has represented his country 61 times and has played in three Rugby World Cups.

But his three-year spell with Racing stopped abruptly, after he was reported to Paris more than two weeks late after the departure of the Fiji group stage in the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Nakarawa said: "I have remained close to my former teammates during my time in Paris and they played an important role in my decision to return.

Nakarawa has been fired for Racing 92

"I really want to work with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors plays an attack style, which adapts to the way I like to play."

"The pitch may be different, but I can't wait to see some familiar faces in the crowd when I run to Scotstoun."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "We are delighted to welcome Leone back to Glasgow.

"Everyone knows how dangerous it is with the ball in hand and Glasgow fans have good memories of their previous feats with a Warriors shirt."

"Since his move, Leone has continued to develop as a player and was named the European player of the year for the 2017/18 season.

"He is close with many of the players and we hope to welcome the team again this week."