Leonardo Campana: Wolves in talks to sign the Ecuadorian striker | Soccer news





Leonardo Campana in action for Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup

The wolves are in talks to sign forward Leonardo Campana of the Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC.

Campana impressed Ecuador in the U-20 South American Championship, scoring in the tournament since Ecuador was crowned champion.

Transfer Center: Window open LIVE! Who will make the first movements in the transfer window?

If the agreement to join Wolves is finalized, the 19-year-old is expected to present initially for the U23 team of the club.

You will not require a work permit since you have a Spanish passport.

Campana was linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe in August, and it was rumored that the Serie A team, Napoli, was interested.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start the day with Good Morning Transfers at 9 a.m. M. While our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.