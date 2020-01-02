LeBron James publishes triple-double when Los Angeles Lakers beat Phoenix Suns | NBA News

LeBron James recorded a triple double of 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their third consecutive victory, a 117-107 success against the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday NBA Results Phoenix Suns 107-117 Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-106 Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers 93-117 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 122-101 Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns 107-117 Los Angeles Lakers















2:32



Highlights of the Phoenix Suns visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 11th week of the NBA season



LeBron James had his eighth triple double of the season and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds when the Western Conference leaders, the Los Angeles Lakers opened the new year with a 117-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

James finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the third consecutive Lakers victory that appeared well at the end of a dominant first quarter. He had double-figure points and half-time assists.

The Suns recovered in the fourth, reaching seven points after 36 points back in the game. That forced the Lakers to return, and James stabilized them with eight points to close the victory.

The Lakers shot 70 percent in a fierce opening quarter when they made their first 11 shots. Danny Green had his first mistake in a three-point attempt, but the Lakers controlled the offensive rebound and JaVale McGee found Green for a dump.

It was that kind of sequence for the Lakers, who failed only eight attempts in the first. James shot an aerial shot, but hooked the rebound and Avery Bradley scored to save possession.

Image:

Anthony Davis celebrates after making a great play against the Phoenix Suns



The Lakers organized a 25-4 race in which the Suns were limited to only free throws. Among the highlights, Davis submerged Aron Baynes and let out a roar, and later Davis launched a reverse dump on James's pass. Not to be left behind, James followed him with a two-handed traffic jam that ignited the crowd. Los Angeles led 43-17 at the end of the quarter.

Kyle Kuzma, who wore blond hair, had three triples in the second. Bradley scored with a soft pass behind James. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope beat the shooting clock with a casual hit in a triple. Dwight Howard contributed eight points and the Lakers shot 61 percent by taking a 74-41 lead at halftime.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr added 26 for the Suns. Phoenix had won two straight after losing eight straight games.

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-106 Milwaukee Bucks

















2:12



Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 11 of the NBA season



Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to take host Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win gives the Bucks (31-5) the best start of 36 games in the history of the franchise. The 1971-72 team led by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lost game No 36 for a 30-6 mark.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, who scored 100 or more points for the 60th consecutive game. The only team with a longer streak in the last 30 years is the Houston Rockets, which reached the 61st century mark in a row during the 2016-17 campaign.

Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which he lost for the 13th time in the last 15 competitions. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his potential 20-foot draw attempt bounced off the edge with less than three seconds remaining.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo prepares to defend the Timberwolves



Jaylen Nowell and Josh Okogie scored 12 points each for the Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the eighth consecutive game and Andrew Wiggins (illness) for the third consecutive competition.

The Timberwolves were in the range of surprise when Robert Covington knocked down a triple with 1:04 left for a three-point margin. Dieng split two free throws with 46.2 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 106-104 before a defensive stop returned the ball to Minnesota, but Dieng came out empty in the outside shot.

Brook Lopez added 11 points and six blocked shots and Eric Bledsoe scored 10 points while Milwaukee shot 42.6 percent from the field, including 9 of 36 from a three-point range.

Portland Trail Blazers 93-117 New York Knicks

















1:56



Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the New York Knicks in week 11 of the NBA season



Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11 of 11 from the field in a historic shooting performance, as it helped ruin Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden and led the New York Knicks to a 117-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers .

The Knicks beat the Trail Blazers 34-16 in the last quarter to turn a closed game into a loss and win their third consecutive record of the season, their longest winning streak since a three-game streak in November 2018. New York He has won six 10 and they are 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. The Trail Blazers, which began a five-game tour on Wednesday, have lost five straight games, most of the season.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks record for the most field goals without fail. Bernard King (January 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (January 6, 1988) were also 11 of 11 from the field.

Several of Robinson's baskets were emphatic tiles, including a spectacular alley in the first quarter in which Julius Randle threw the ball from beyond the three-point line. Robinson reached out with one hand, patted the ball and plunged into Anfernee Simons.

Image:

Mitchell Robinson launches a dump against the Portland Trail Blazers



Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) recorded a double double for the Knicks, while Marcus Morris Sr (18 points), Bobby Portis (17 points) and Reggie Bullock (11 points) also scored in double digits. Frank Ntilikina had nine points and 10 assists.

Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for the second time since the Knicks changed him to Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, his most since scoring 28 for the Houston Rockets against the Brooklyn Nets . on November 2, 2018.

The New York native, who played in his hometown for more than six seasons, received a warm ovation when he was introduced before the game. Fans also chanted his name in the final stages of the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Damian Lillard (11 points, 10 rebounds) had a double double for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored 17 points.

Orlando Magic 122-101 Washington Wizards

















1:48



Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Washington Wizards in week 11 of the NBA season



DJ Augustin scored 25 points from the bench and added nine assists when visitor Orlando Magic recorded a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Agustín's total points eclipsed the 24 he scored in Orlando's 127-120 victory in Washington on December 3.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for his fourteenth double-double of the season for the Magic, who defeated the Wizards for the third time in so many competitions in 2019-20. Orlando also recorded a 125-121 home victory over Washington on November 17.

Evan Fournier of Orlando scored 18 points, and Markelle Fultz, a native of Maryland, added 16 and eight assists while playing with her mother and sister.

Image:

An injured Jonathan Isaac receives help from the court



Washington escort Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half on his return from a two-game absence caused by lower right leg pain. Jordan McRae added 15 points from the bank for the Wizards, who have lost 13 of their last 17 games.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after suffering a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Beal while driving towards the basket. The Magic announced that Isaac will undergo an MRI on Thursday when the team returns to Orlando and will then be reevaluated.

The Magic composed after the injury and led 62-58 at halftime before taking a break by scoring 17 of the first 24 points in the third quarter.

Augustin scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and added a triple to push the Magic lead to 108-88 with 7:52 remaining. The visitors were not seriously threatened from there.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.