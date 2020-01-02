Leader of the US border militia group pleads guilty to gun charges | News from the Mexico-United States border

The leader of a small right-wing militia accused of illegally detaining immigrants and asylum seekers when they crossed the U.S. border with Mexico pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal arms charges, prosecutors and a defense lawyer said.

Larry Hopkins, 70, agreed to plead guilty to an accusation accusing him of being a criminal in possession of a firearm because he "felt he had expressed his opinion,quot; before the United States government, said his lawyer, Kelly O & # 39; Connell, to Reuters. agency.

"I had agreed that I was guilty of it and that a criminal in possession is a crime quite easy to prove," said O & # 39; Connell.

A spokeswoman for US prosecutors said during a federal court hearing in Albuquerque, Hopkins had admitted to being in possession of nine firearms and ammunition for those weapons at the time of his arrest in April.

Hopkins, who has four previous convictions for serious crimes, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, $ 250,000 in fines and penalties, and three years of probation. It is scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months.

Prosecutors say Hopkins is a leader of the United Constitutional Patriots, a group of the United States Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other critics have accused immigrants and refugees illegally detained while posing as police.

The Patriots were convicted by immigrant rights activists after publishing a video on April 16 that showed up to 300 migrants and refugees, most of whom were families, sitting in their camp waiting for the Border Patrol. Hopkins was arrested later that month.

He was beaten in a federal jail on April 22, suffering head blows and a bloody nose, according to his lawyers, who sought a psychiatric evaluation for his client after he reported that he was suffering from headaches, dizziness and memory loss.

In October 2017, the FBI received reports that a militia was being executed from the Hopkins house in Flora Vista, New Mexico, the agency said in court documents filed in the case. Agents found nine guns there.

Last June, Jim Benvie of The Guardian Patriots, another armed group known to detain migrants and refugees on the U.S.-Mexico border, was arrested and accused of posing as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The Patriotic Guardians separated from the United Constitutional Patriots in May.

In April, the United Constitutional Patriots boasted that they had helped the U.S. Border Patrol detain some 5,600 migrants and refugees in New Mexico in the last 60 days.