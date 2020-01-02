Latin America in 2020: stories to see | News

%MINIFYHTML7bc00d80545bced37e2dfca848a62e3f9% %MINIFYHTML7bc00d80545bced37e2dfca848a62e3f10%

Over the past year, mass protests have shaken Latin America, threatening to change the status quo of the region.

The leader with the most years of service in the region went into exile and the country widely considered the most stable is considering discarding his constitution while dealing with accusations of human rights abuses by state forces.

As elections approach and governments face widespread discontent, here are the stories to consider in 2020.

1. Bolivian democracy is put to the test

All eyes will be on Bolivia, as voters are expected to return to the polls after a now annulled October election that was prosecuted for allegations of illegitimacy even before it began.

The controversial candidacy of veteran leader Evo Morales sparked protests that increased in number and intensity when the leftist icon first declared victory and then resigned from pressure from the armed forces.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a press conference in Mexico City (File: Rebecca Blackwell / AP Photo)

Morales is now in exile in Argentina, he is prohibited from running for office and faces arrest on charges of terrorism and sedition if he returns to Bolivia.

The interim government of Jeanine Anez has not yet set a date for the new elections, which analysts say Bolivia's right is considering as an opportunity to regain power after more than a decade in the opposition.

"They have been like a tiger in a cage for 14 years waiting for someone to open the doors and believe that the doors have just opened," said Jim Shultz, founder and executive director of the Center for Democracy.

The interim president, Jeanine Anez, has signed plans for a general election, but a date has not yet been set (File: David Mercado / Reuters)

Since taking office in November, Anez has been criticized for exceeding his mandate by radically altering foreign policy and offering immunity to armed forces personnel amid deadly protests.

Analysts also warn that resentment against Morales can lead to a violent reaction against the indigenous community of Bolivia, deepening bitter social divisions.

2. The moment of truth of Chile, and the reconciliation?

Considered for a long time the most stable country in Latin America, Chile has convulsed with mass protests for more than two months.

The government of President Sebastián Pinera has accepted the key requirement of holding a referendum in April 2020 to replace the controversial constitution of the era of the country's dictatorship, but has failed to calm public outrage at the deep inequality.

The United Nations and two international rights organizations issued condemnatory reports at the end of 2019 detailing alleged human rights abuses by security forces, including arbitrary detention of children, use of torture and sexual abuse.

Mass arrests and allegations of human rights abuses have contaminated the image of the police (File: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

At least five people died and more than 2,300 were injured by the security forces, according to the National Institute of Human Rights of Chile. More than 20 more people have also died as a result of the riots.

"In our opinion, these have been widespread attacks against the population that demonstrates in the streets with the intention of damaging them and with the intention of punishing them," Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of America of Amnesty International, told Al Jazeera.

Piñera has said that there will be no impunity for members of the security forces who have committed rights abuses and rights groups are hoping that strong institutions in Chile will ensure that those responsible are punished.

However, the country will face an uphill battle to restore public confidence in the military and the police, the Chilean national police, as well as in the media, which protesters accuse of spreading misinformation.

3. The new president of Argentina tries the impossible

In December, Alberto Fernández assumed the position of new president of Argentina, inheriting the difficult task of tame the spiral of the country's economy.

The main thing on your agenda will be to renegotiate the gigantic sovereign debt of Argentina with creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Discussing an inflation rate of around 50 percent and strong poverty will also be a priority.

Fernández is eager to avoid imposing unpopular austerity measures and, instead, plans to solve Argentina's problems through growth. However, this would mean accumulating more debt at a time when creditors are losing faith in the country's ability to pay.

"There is a credibility gap between what the government plans to do and what it can do," said Nicolas Saldias, principal investigator at the Wilson Center in the United States.

"There are no good options for the country. There is nothing good; you have to choose," Saldias told Al Jazeera.

Fernández's victory causes Peronism to return to the highest office in Argentina (File: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters)

In addition to the economy, the appointment of Fernández de Cristina Fernández de Kirchner as vice president has raised doubts. The former president and first lady is currently on trial for corruption, with nine other similar cases against her pending.

A difficult start with the neighbor and main trading partner Brazil is also a cause for concern after several strongly drafted exchanges with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who saw the latter choose not to attend Fernández's inauguration.

4. Bolsonaro and AMLO begin their second year

Ideologically, the leaders of the two largest economies in the region may have little in common, but both are entering the second year of their mandates with a checkered record.

In Brazil, the Bolsonaro far-right fire brand won an important legislative victory in October by pushing pension reforms that politicians have struggled with for decades, and managed to foster closer diplomatic and economic ties with the United States.

However, their efforts to combat corruption, a key campaign promise, have failed and crime rates remain stable.

Bolsonaro's business-friendly environmental policies have also angered many, particularly in the wake of the Amazon fires and their approval rating has been reduced amid frequent unclear comments about minorities.

Corruption and crime are among the challenges facing López Obrador, left, and Bolsonaro, right, in 2020 (Reuters)

Meanwhile, in Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, remains popular despite not largely fulfilling his main promises to improve the economy and address violent crime.

Max Klaver, senior analyst at Foreign Brief, said AMLO's decisions to scrap a new $ 13 billion airport for the capital and breach the promise of former President Enrique Peña Nieto to open the state oil company Pemex to the collaboration of the sector private scared investors as Mexico slipped. in recession

This year was the deadliest in the history of Mexico with more homicides registered than ever, but analysts say it is too early to judge whether AMLO's "Hugs, not weapons,quot; policy has been effective.

Analysts and others in the region will monitor how the two leaders do in their second years.

5. The stagnation of Venezuela extends

The beginning of 2019 brought the promise of change to a Venezuela devastated by the crisis when the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president of the country in January.

Dozens of countries recognized 35 years as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, including the United States, which increased the pressure by imposing waves of sanctions on individuals and businesses in Venezuela.

However, almost a year later, hopes that a new leader will help end the humanitarian crisis that is affecting the country or stop its hemorrhagic economy have been really destroyed.

Analysts warn that Guaidó could be losing momentum amid corruption scandals and lack of results (File: Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters)

President Nicolás Maduro maintains the support of Russia, China, Cuba and, critically, the Venezuelan armed forces, conversations between the government and the opposition have been exhausted and allegations of corruption have seriously damaged the opposition's position.

"It is a fairly demoralizing moment for the Venezuelan opposition, which has fragmented a bit in recent months," Klaver said. "There are a little more initial questions about the effectiveness of Guaido."

Guaidó will face two key votes in 2020: in January, his mandate as leader of the National Assembly ends, and with him, his claim to the interim presidency, and elections to Congress must be held before the end of 2020, although not yet It is clear if the opposition will. take part.

6. Millions in motion

The last 12 months have seen a global change in policy towards migrants and refugees as countries try to stop the tide of people crossing borders.

Following the political uproar caused by "migrant caravans,quot; and under pressure from the United States, Mexico and several Central American countries adopted stricter measures to limit migration, which according to human rights groups will likely continue in 2020.

"What these governments and these policies are trying to do is prevent people from migrating, but they are also creating a situation in the countries of origin that will explode," said Guevara-Rosas de Amnesty.

Violence and poverty in Central America and Venezuela continue to expel people from their homes (File: Henry Romero / Reuters)

"People will end up trapped in their countries of origin or in countries where the security situation is very difficult," he said, adding that people are more likely to try increasingly dangerous routes or put their destinations in the hands of traffickers. .

Further south, Venezuela's crises will continue to expel people from their homes in numbers comparable to war zones, and the UN estimates that 6.5 million people will have fled by the end of 2020.

Poorly prepared to face the massive influx, more Latin American countries are expected to present visas and other restrictions to Venezuelans trying to enter.

7. The political crisis in Peru reaches a critical point

Corruption investigations continue to affect politicians in Peru, as the consequences of the Odebrecht scandal threaten to overshadow the next legislative and presidential elections.

Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant, sent waves throughout Latin America in 2016 when he confessed to bribing officials in several countries to secure lucrative contracts.

The newly released opposition leader, Keiko Fujimori, remains under investigation for corruption, which casts doubt on whether he will be eligible to run for the 2021 presidential elections and cushions support for his Popular Force party before the legislative elections of January.

"Keiko Fujimori has been the strongest political figure we have had in recent years," said Zoila Ponce de León, assistant professor of politics at Washington Lee University.

The fact that the Popular Force is now struggling to obtain even a 10 percent approval rating in recent polls should be a major cause of concern for the opposition and could create a vacuum for a more extreme candidate, said Ponce de León. .

Accusations of corruption have contaminated the image of Keiko Fujimori and have questioned whether he can run in the 2021 presidential elections (File: Martin Mejia / AP Photo)

Also pending are the anti-corruption measures that President Martin Vizcarra had tried to promote in Congress before proceeding to dissolve it in October. Vizcarra will expect a less hostile Congress after the January vote.

Meanwhile, corruption investigations continue on former presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Ollanta Humala and Alejandro Toledo, as well as those involved along with former President Alan García, who committed suicide to evade arrest in April 2019.

8. Women and the environment ahead.

Women's rights were highlighted at the end of 2019 when a performance by Chilean activists became a world war cry against violence against women.

A rapist on his way went viral online and in the real world, with protesters in more than 200 cities staging performances of the anthem.

In a region where several countries live, often labeled "the worst place in the world to be a woman," activists are becoming increasingly expressive on issues ranging from femicide to restrictive abortion laws.

The abortion debate was restarted in Argentina, with President Fernández promising, while in the campaign, to send a bill to Congress to legalize the practice just over a year after the Senate rejected a similar measure.

The hymn A Rapist in Your Path is a war cry against the shame of the victims and the abuse of power (File: Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters)

Environmental issues are also expected to have a growing influence on the policy over the next year, as such concerns will be included in key trade negotiations, including the recently agreed Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA).

After the devastating fires in the Amazon, Austria blocked the ratification of a trade agreement between the Mercosur countries and the European Union, throwing decades of negotiations in disorder. France Y Ireland made similar warnings unless Brazil fulfilled its environmental commitments.

Analyst Klaver said that politicians in countries like Brazil, where the environment is intertwined with national identity, are more likely to adjust the policy to environmental concerns.

9. Presidents on the edge of Colombia and Haiti

Colombia has seen unprecedented protests in 2019, increasing pressure on President Ivan Duque, now the least popular president in Colombian history according to opinion polls.

"It is among the extreme right that wants to do certain things and, on the other hand, is the left of the center that wants it to push in another direction and does not have its own political capital," he said. Sandra Botero Cabrera, assistant professor at the University of Rosario.

Analysts say the security situation before the peace agreement made mass protests impossible (File: Luisa González / Reuters)

These divisions within the Duke coalition, as well as the difficulty of appeasing protesters from disparate sectors of society with a wide range of demands, including the implementation of a historic peace agreement, will continue to present a challenge in the coming months, said Botero Cabrera.

Meanwhile, in Haiti, President Jovenal Moise has been under pressure for more than a year due to waves of protests against corruption, rising inflation and poor living conditions in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

Haiti has been shaken by waves of deadly protests (File: Andrés Martínez Casares / Reuters)

Jake Johnson, a senior research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center, said a sustainable solution to the riots will remain out of reach until the "fundamental, structural and systematic problems,quot; that feed it are addressed.

January brings a possible critical point with the expiration of the terms of the Haitian parliament, which would allow Moise to rule by decree.

10. Central America rumbles

There are few signs of calm in the next 12 months for the most volatile region of Latin America.

The violent state repression in Nicaragua, which has seen 70,000 people flee the country in the last year, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, continues at a rapid pace while President Daniel Ortega refuses to resign despite pressure from the United States and human rights groups.

The flow of information outside the country has been interrupted by an offensive in the independent media with Guevara-Rosas de Amnesty saying that the situation is at risk of "normalizing,quot; as the discomfort approaches the two-year mark.

Corruption and violence continue to affect Central America, the most volatile region in Latin America (File: Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters)

The crisis has spread to neighboring Costa Rica, where 55,000 Nicaraguans have fled since 2018 and who feel the pressure to support newcomers.

Meanwhile, in El Salvador, the new president Nayib Bukele continues to find his feet. The 38-year-old man, the youngest leader in Latin America, enjoys an approval rating of almost 90 percent, but he still has to leave his mark on the country's stagnant economy or the dazzling crime rate.

Corruption and violence continue to affect Guatemala and Honduras, despite efforts to investigate officials in 2019. These endemic problems, along with climatic factors such as water scarcity and land degradation, will continue to fuel internal migration. and international of the region.

Other stories to see:

The role and influence of the armies of Latin America, long associated with the dark days of dictatorships, once again become the center of attention in the midst of their participation in reducing violent protests in Chile and Bolivia, the attempted regime change in Venezuela and crime in Mexico and Brazil.

After weeks of protests that forced the government to flee the capital temporarily, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has the task of improving the country's economy without disturbing the population.

The military presence in the streets has been evident from Santiago to Sao Paulo in 2019 (File: Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters)

In Uruguay, the conservative president elected in favor of business, Luis Lacalle Pou, takes office on March 1, bringing right to power after more than two decades in the opposition. After a slim victory, Lacalle Pou will have to deal with a powerful opposition and his own weakly united coalition.

Elsewhere, voters in Guyana and Suriname will go to the polls in 2020 to elect a new president.

Follow Charlotte Mitchell on Twitter: @charbrowmitch