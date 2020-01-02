Las Vegas police arrest a kidnapping suspect seen in a viral video (Update)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

We previously reported that Las Vegas police were looking for a possible kidnap victim and the man who was seen attacking her. The incident was caught by someone's bell camera on New Year's Eve.

According to Fox 5Las Vegas police confirmed that the suspect Darnell Rodgers was arrested early Thursday morning near the 4400 block of Sirus Avenue, near Arville Street, north of Desert Inn Road.

He now faces kidnapping and domestic assault charges and his first appearance in court is scheduled for January 3.rd.

It is reported that the woman who was seen being attacked in the video was found safe.

Like us previously According to reports, the police were looking for a Hyundai Sonata with sunroof. In the video, the woman was seen running towards the house and knocked on the door for help. Then they saw her being caught and mistreated when they took her back to the car.

Police released the images when they asked for help from the public after a resident in a neighborhood south of downtown reported the incident.

If you missed the unfortunate incident, check it out below.

Source: https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/local/las-vegas-police-arrest-kidnapping-suspect-seen-in-video-victim/article_e5a5d1a8-2d1d-11ea-971b-7bf1a75a7487.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

